Richard C. Cook comments: Following is a link to a complete interview on the subject of the COVID “plandemic” with Sasha Latypova, the well-known former pharmaceutical R&D executive turned independent investigator. More than almost anyone, Latypova has succeeded in explaining the travesties of this military-grade genocidal attack on humanity. This interview with “Lies are Unbekoming” traces Latypova’s background and thought process in seeing through the official narrative to the horror of the greatest assault by officialdom on its own population in known history. Included are suggestions that one of the underlying motives was to reduce social security payments as part of the government budget by killing off elderly citizens. Read this interview and the attached links carefully while such information is still available.

Interview with Sasha Latypova on "Lies are Unbekoming" Website