Richard C. Cook Comments: Today we are running the latest edition of Jeff Childers’ C&C News. The main topics are AI and its abuse by “spritual” seekers and Day 2 of the “immigration riots” in California.

Regarding AI, I think we all recognize it as a tool with very limited usefulness for information-gathering but potentially disastrous outcomes when abused. Jeff Childers’ describes its use by people for purposes that clearly cross a line into the realm of demonic possession. It’s useful to read this and be warned. I have likened AI to a jazzed-up Ouija Board, which has similar dangers.

On the riots, I am sure these are being run, or at least influenced, by powerful forces with money “to burn” linked to big globalist finance. They are planning to start similar escapades in many other locations this weekend. It’s the same playbook as the 2020 race riots, which also took advantage of the plight of desperate downtrodden people to further political agendas. It was the 2020 riots that helped get Biden elected. Next up appears to be Gavin Newsom.

☕️ INSURRECTIONS ☙ Tuesday, June 10, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠