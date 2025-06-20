Richard C. Cook comments:

I wrote this book in 2000-2001 under the name “Ramcharandas,” a name given to me by a guru from India a few years prior. It means “Servant of the Feet of God.”

The complete title of the book is “In the Footsteps of the Yogi: The 1999 Tour of Sri Sri Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj.”

Some words of background:

My family had attended the Episcopal Church when I was growing up, but I had been acquainted with Eastern religions since I took a course at the College of William and Mary back in the late 1960s. I had also read beatnik literature with Eastern allusions, such as Jack Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums.” Of course I was familiar with the Beatles’ having a guru named Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and with the Hari Krishna movement.

I never traveled to India, though years later I began exchanging letters (remember those?) with a man named Satchidananda, who was the successor to a Hindu spiritual master named Swami Ramdas from Kerala state. I found the books by and about Ramdas, including the book “The Gospel of Sri Ramdas,” to be fascinating, heartwarming, and truthful.

But what I was seeking was my own inner spiritual grounding to which I could resort at will.

Many times I had tried to get myself to meditate as a way of arriving at such grounding, but without ever succeeding. This included membership in an Anglo-American “cult” that never seemed to deliver what it was promising. Of course I also experimented with drugs, which I found exhausting. I was also keenly aware of my inability to control my thoughts and emotions.

So in 1998—by now I was 52 years old and thoroughly disillusioned—I attended a program in New York State’s Catskill Mountains, offered by a woman from India named Karunamayi. By this time I was familiar with Indian devotional songs—bhajans—which Karunamayi sang beautifully. She was also adept at chanting Hindu mantras.

At Karunamayi’s retreat, they were selling some of her books. In one of them she was quoted as saying that if you wanted to learn meditation, the person to whom you should go was Shivabalayogi. She said that it was only Shivabalayogi who sacrificed everything for the fruits of meditation.

“Maybe this is it,” I thought. So I searched around and learned that there was a “Shivabalayogi Dhyan Center” in Roanoke, Virginia—”Dhyan” being the Sanskrit word for meditation. I phoned them and talked to a woman who said they meditated together once a week and that I was welcome to come down from the Washington, D.C., area where I lived to take part.

So I made the four-hour drive and learned Shivabalayogi’s meditation practice. The evening consisted of instructions, a pleasant hour of quiet sitting, singing of bhajans, and “prasad”—juice and snacks. Only a few people were in attendance, all friendly. Then I spent the night and drove home the next day. Of course there were incense and photos of the guru, but all low-key, a little exotic, but peaceful and positive.

Back home, I got a surprise call from the woman at the center who told me, rather excitedly, that “Swamiji”—meaning Shivabalayogi—would be coming to the US in October—two months from now. I was then very surprised to be asked to be Swamiji’s driver for a three-week tour.

I said “Yes,” feeling I had nothing to lose. At least I might really learn how to meditate after many previous disappointments.

So I rented a hotel suite for Sri Swamiji (“Sri” is an Indian honorific) near my home and a van for the three-week tour around Virginia and North Carolina, including a stay at Swamiji’s home base with an Indian family in Raleigh. We also took a trip to New York City and Boston. By accident, I backed the van into a car owned by a man who had driven to the Boston program. I had $600 in cash which I offered to him as compensation, not wanting to involve insurance companies, though the van sustained no visible damage. To my shock, the man told me to forget it—I was serving the guru!

Swamiji conducted programs throughout the region, with me providing help with the logistics and reading an introduction each night to the small audiences he was then attracting. This included the same simple meditation instructions I had heard in Roanoke. We also sang bhajans, sometimes for an hour at a time. The most beautiful ones were the simplest, in Sanskrit. I also found that Swamiji also had an incredible sense of humor.

And yes, I did learn to meditate, and indeed, my life has never been the same.

As I said, the Sanskrit word for meditation is “Dhyan.” While I found it relatively easy to meditate in Swamiji’s presence, Dhyan is an endless study with depths I couldn’t imagine. Today, 27 years later, I am still a “beginner.” Each session of Dhyan is a journey, but always yielding some new level of enlightenment.

I continued to work for Swamiji for several years, serving as his driver and program coordinator for tours ranging from Boston to Chicago, with Virginia and North Carolina still as home bases. And Swamiji continues to give programs today at a location near Asheville, North Carolina. I’ll leave a link at the end of this article. In fact, he will be there conducting a meditation retreat from June 19-22, 2025.

Let me also add that starting in September, 2021, with 9/11 just around the corner, Swamiji conducted a year of intensive meditation at a house in Durham, North Carolina, and advised us that in times of trouble, meditation remained as a reliable path to inner peace.

I have not forgotten that lesson today. I would much rather meditate than read the news or write about it! Still, the writing must sometimes be done to help people with antidotes to negative thinking or even despair.

I will only add that Swamiji’s teaching and presence could evoke inner challenges to people, but you will learn more about that if you take all this seriously and delve further into it. But I can verify myself that the practice he teaches is absolutely authentic and benign.

Plus it led me to a deeper understanding of my childhood Christian faith and eventually to the teachings of German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ and his own spiritual guidance.

To meet Sri Swamiji and learn his meditation, you can travel to North Carolina this weekend in June. See this: 2025 Meditation Retreat

To give you a better idea of Sri Swamiji’s teachings, following is the page entitled “Swamiji’s Blessings” from “In the Footsteps of the Yogi.”

Swamiji’s Blessings:

To all Swamiji’s beloved devotees:

Swamiji’s life is for you, in you, and with you.

Let Swamiji’s teachings, blessings, and love guide your path, even in the darker moments of your life. Swamiji’s love is unconditional love.

Try to love and respect each other, for God is within you all. Abide by Swamiji’s teaching—DHYAN—for that is the key to all the sorrows of the world.

Transformation is the sole aim of Swamiji’s life, because transformation of one individual adds a drop that makes an ocean.

The experiences you gain in Swamiji’s presence are to be remembered, for there is no treasure greater than experience—save it for your lifetime.

DHYAN is not a religion, caste, or creed, nor does it oblige you with materialistic happiness, which many people long for. Rather DHYAN is the root cure for all the miseries that mankind is surrounded with.

Swamiji has no possessions. Swamiji’s belongings are”his devotees,” for now it becomes your responsibility to understand the needs of the time.

Try to organize as many meditation programs, retreats, and trances as possible, both in the East and the West, so that all the devotees across the world can get inner peace.

Remember, Swamiji’s aim is, and yours should be, DHYAN. So follow the footsteps of the Swami and live happily forever. For happiness is waiting for you!

Swamiji appreciates Ramcharandas’s devotion in producing this book, In the Footsteps of the Yogi: The 1999 Tour of Sri Sri Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj. Swamiji blesses him in the coming future and all his other devotees working for Swamiji’s mission.

Order the book here: In the Footsteps of the Yogi: The 1999 Tour of Sri Sri Sri Shivabalayogi Maharaj