St. Paul’s Second Letter to the Ephesians 1:3-6, 11-12.

Brothers and sisters:

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,

who has blessed us in Christ

with every spiritual blessing in the heavens,

as he chose us in him, before the foundation of the world,

to be holy and without blemish before him.

In love he destined us for adoption to himself through Jesus Christ,

in accord with the favor of his will,

for the praise of the glory of his grace

that he granted us in the beloved.



In him we were also chosen,

destined in accord with the purpose of the One

who accomplishes all things according to the intention of his will,

so that we might exist for the praise of his glory,

we who first hoped in Christ.

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Hail, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you;

blessed are you among women.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.