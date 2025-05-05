Special to Three Sages posted with author’s permission.

In church this morning, the Third Sunday of Easter, they read from the famous account in Acts 9 about the Damascus Road revelation of Jesus to Saul of Tarsus. I consider it one of the most dramatic scenes in the entire Bible! The other readings were from Revelation 5 and John 21, all describing different ways Christ reveals himself to us.

Father Jeromie said that Paul's Damascus Road-type conversion is rare but it does occur. Reflecting on this, I realized I had a similar experience when I first met the South African missionaries in Israel.

I was ultra-Orthodox, part of the Breslov Hasidic sect. But I was growing disillusioned and drifting. Some friends in Safed, the Jewish mystical city in the mountains of northern Galilee, told me that a Christian missionary sect had recently started operating in their town and, hoping to motivate me to renew my commitment to Orthodoxy, they asked me to infiltrate this group. Their request was not just theoretical but very practical, because the wife of one of them had started fellowshipping with the group, and her husband was very worried that he would have to divorce her.

I learned they met in a small apartment in the center of town. I prepared for my first encounter by immersing in the famous ARIZAL mikvah, perched on the side of a hill overlooking the famous Safed cemetery filled with the graves of Jewish mystics from centuries ago. There I encountered a hideous black and yellow lizard (perhaps poisonous; I had never before seen such a creature), and I tried to kill it but ended up badly hurting myself when I dropped a heavy plank onto my foot. That did not seem like an auspicious beginning to my spying project!

I limped up the hill to their home. I knocked on the door, not knowing at all what to expect. A tall heavy-set man named Ian Campbell opened up. He had a beard and wore his hair long like a Russian Orthodox monk. Although he had a very intimidating stature, he was extremely warm and friendly and exuded charisma. A prayer session had just ended and people were filing out of the apartment. Ian asked me if I wanted to come in, which I did. I sat in their living room and his wife offered me some tea, which I happily accepted. I felt giddy as though I had entered a place of rarefied atmosphere, as though the prayer session had left behind a cloud I now had entered. I knew immediately that, whatever their beliefs, this was a place of tangible spiritual power and kindness. That impressed me deeply.

Ian was curious why I had come. I was dressed in my all-black Hasidic garb with a long beard and side curls. Ian had been threatened by the Orthodox community, and he had no idea who I was or what my intentions were. But he was calm, patient, and exuded a strong sense of love. I had never experienced this before from any rabbi, who instead tend to be combative, suspicious, critical, and full of intellectual pride.

Over time I started visiting the home of Ian and his wife Lorna frequently. I found them to be utterly sincere people full of genuine loving-kindness. Whenever the local Orthodox community would organize a raucous protest session outside their home (usually once a month), they started a verbal and physical fast where they only drank water and spoke only words of prayer. Invariably, the protests died out and the protestors left. A number of times they kept up this practice for three straight days!

Over time, I learned to trust Ian. He read through the entire Bible once a year and had completed at least ten such cycles. He was thoroughly familiar with it, far more than I was, since Orthodox Jews tend only to study the Pentateuch, along with rabbinical commentaries and Talmudic law. If I asked Ian a question and he didn't know the answer, he was honest enough to admit it and asked me to give him time to research it. I felt he would never lie to me. Ian and Lorna ran their home like a Christian Center. It was open to anyone. If you were hungry or thirsty, they let you use their kitchen. They were the most Christ-like people I had ever met, and sometimes today I wonder if it was all a dream.

I decided that even if their faith was false I would never want to hurt them in any way, since they were kind people with a genuine love for God and for His Creation. They allowed me free use of their home, where I could use their internet to look up Christian apologetic websites that helped answer the objections of the rabbis. I also saw a version of the famous Jesus film based on the Gospel of Luke in perfectly dubbed modern Israeli Hebrew. This brought Jesus home powerfully to me as a genuine Jewish figure. Hearing the Gospel dramatized in the Hebrew language made a deep impression on my soul:

Ian was of Scottish heritage, and once a year he put on a kilt and walked around town with his bagpipe. It made a tremendous commotion, which is what he intended. He was not combative or confrontational and never insulting, but he did want their presence to be noticed by the community.

At one point, there were about 30 people involved with their group. This included Israeli and foreign Jews and Christians from South Africa America and Europe. One of the visitors was an Israeli Jew who was a kickboxing champion and had been hired by the local police department to train their officers in self-defense techniques. That relationship came in handy when the group was being persecuted by the Jewish religious establishment. Another visitor was a South African Jewish artist who had helped in the production of the famous Jesus film based on the Gospel of Matthew:

Ian and Lorna loved Mel Gibson's movie BRAVEHEART and showed a video of it regularly in their home for anyone to watch. This was the first time I had seen a Mel Gibson movie. All the years I was part of the Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, I never watched television or saw a movie. Mel Gibson was extremely courageous to produce his controversial film THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST. Here is an interview where he discusses this film:

Ian and Lorna Campbell became like surrogate parents to me, and eventually Ian baptized me in a natural spring outside of Safed in June of 2000. But the seeds of my conversion were sown at that very first encounter when he welcomed me, despite not knowing who I was or what I wanted, into his home, and I felt the rarefied atmosphere of spiritual power and love.