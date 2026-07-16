Three Sages

Three Sages

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Dr. Eugene R Cooper's avatar
Dr. Eugene R Cooper
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Part of the rest is the Sabbath rest and reunion with God. Hearing the voice of the Shepherd connects us with the reality of Heaven in a personal way that we cannot get from just scientific knowledge of creation.

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