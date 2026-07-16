"I will give you rest."
Gospel of Matthew 11:28-30
Jesus said:
“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened,
and I will give you rest.
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me,
for I am meek and humble of heart;
and you will find rest for yourselves.
For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”
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Part of the rest is the Sabbath rest and reunion with God. Hearing the voice of the Shepherd connects us with the reality of Heaven in a personal way that we cannot get from just scientific knowledge of creation.