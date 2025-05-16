Fadi Lama is one of the Three Sages. He is author of Why the West Can't Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World

Comments on Two Recent Article

Two recent articles addressed the issue of how to calculate the balance of power in today’s confrontations.

‘The Balance of Power in the Russo-Ukraine War’, Steve Jermyn, NATO WATCH, May 12, 2025

The Balance Of Power Calculation, Mark Wauck, Substack, May 14, 2025

Commodore (Rtd) Steven Jermyn, Retired Commodore of the British Army, posits that military power is dependent on four main factors:

§ Real economy: industrial output.

§ Energy: Availability of ‘cheap, high quality and plentiful.’

§ Political passion: Popular support for a particular war.

§ Geography: Proximity of war theatre to home.

Jermyn addresses the Ukraine war, and concludes that the balance of power favors Russia and that NATO will be defeated.

I agree. It may go against conventional European thinking, but history will soon show that, with Americans, we Europeans bear substantial responsibility for this war and for NATO’s defeat. With competent strategic thinking, we could have avoided the war in the first place. With competent balance-of-power thinking, we could – and should – now help bring it more rapidly to a humane close.

Building on Jermyn’s method for calculating balance of power, Marck Wauck applies this to potential US wars with China and Iran.

Jermyn confines his remarks to Russia, but the same would apply to most of the other potential conflicts the US is courting—China, Iran, etc. Note in this closing quote that Jermyn appears to be thinking in terms of what I describe as a refusal to acknowledge reality for ideological reasons—ideological reasons that somehow trump the simple balance of power calculation: “Accept geopolitical realities … rather than … cling to our failed political narrative.”

Both imply that the political leaderships driving the wars are unaware of the real balance of power and are driven by political narratives that are causing them to embark on losing wars.

Both authors miss two of the most important issues:

1. Neither Europe nor the US are sovereign states. Their sovereignty was lost when they established private central banks that control monetary and financial policies of the nation. Democracy is the political system imposed by the Money Powers to control nations as far back as the 16th century. In a democracy, the politicians are merely puppets of the Money Powers. This explains what appear as nonsensical decisions taken by politicians to the detriment of the nation. Using chess as an analogy, all pieces are expendable except for the King. The US may be the Queen, the EU the Rook, Japan the Bishop, South Korea the Knight etc... the Money Powers are the subject moving the pieces, and are willing to sacrifice any piece including the Queen to win.

2. In both articles, the focus is on military power. The West has long lost its military supremacy. Currently the main power pillars of the Empire are:

a. Mass psychology manipulations. As a matter of fact, all recent gains the Empire achieved in the Levant are a result of mass psychology manipulation.

b. The global financial institutions which enable imposing sanctions, manipulation of interest rates and currencies, and the pricing of commodities globally.

In conclusion…

In conclusion, when political “leaders” take “stupid” decisions, the question is not the extent of their stupidity, but rather what is the objective of their puppet master. As noted earlier, even the Queen can be sacrificed to win.