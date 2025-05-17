Three Sages

I don't doubt that Venice was transplanted to the City of London and by extension Wall Street, but until all that can, if ever, be sorted out in courts of law with rules of evidence and discovery powers and all the rest, as far as I'm concerned the search for culprits ends at the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front.

I'm not a great researcher or scholar, but I pay attention, and I believe Paul Cudenec is or has been a leader of the very brave Yellow Vests, fear of which by the pathocracy led to their triggering of the long planned "Great Reset" ahead of schedule.

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/london-a-most-controversial-conference/comment/116760711

