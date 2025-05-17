RCC: This enlightening article by Webster Tarpley can be read as a companion piece to Frances Leader’s writings on the Black Nobility and to the series of articles we have been running on Three Sages about how Cecil Rhodes and Lord Nathaniel Rothschild used South African gold and diamonds to create a “secret society” to “recover the United States for the British Empire.” This has been the engine which has driven the endless wars and genocides of the 20th-21st centuries.

Read it here: How the Venetian System Was Transplanted Into England