Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
35m

I love the article already, just for the title!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
2h

Great article here. Reminded me of Ron Paul's "how would we feel?" message if it was being done to us? And would we have the same restraint that Putin exercised?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture