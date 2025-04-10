Richard's book is extremely well-written and pleasant to read all the way through. It is also very well-researched, which is important considering the subject matter. He posits that the British Empire effectively ran the political revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries, and continues to do so today, the modern versions are known as "Color Revolutions". This is something I have been investigating separately and I would agree with him. At the very least, they comprise a large part of the network that does this. He goes on to explain how communism was effectively invented by the British elite and British intelligence to be used as a weapon against adversaries, in this case the Russian Empire (e.g. Bolshevik Revolution). He provides many quotes and much evidence that backs this up. Subsequently, British intelligence became involved in conspiracy literature and the media in order to deflect blame for some of the events onto the Jews, which consequentially has led to the growth in enmity towards Jews particularly over the past century. I find this highly plausible. No one can know for certain, but I think taking a shot at trying to find answers in this line of questioning, as Richard has, is a worthy endeavor. He does mention in passing the involvement of occult secret societies and freemasonry in the invention of communism. I lean more toward pinning the blame on these occult groups, but again, we can only speculate. Who knows, maybe one day evidence comes out that it was the Jews all along? I suppose we'll have to wait until the end of time and history. He brings out some fascinating new material, especially on a group called Young England who two centuries ago sought a return to feudalism and that group and their vision can practically be traced directly to their current version as WEF and their Great Reset project. An astounding detail! He also cites politicians and speeches from long ago who pointed to the ancient feudal aristocracy of England as the global elite power base. Highly recommended reading!

John Mugge

I learned of Richard Poe from his interviews with Tom Luongo and Matt Ehret. His writings are in line with Hidden History and Prolonging the War by Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor. Their work is based on Carroll Quigley and focuses on WWI. There are others who place the onus of much malfeasance at the feet of the British, notably Anton Chaitkin.



What is remarkable about Poe's book is his ability to be concise and focused. This is a quick read, but essential reading for anyone who wants to know how the world has gotten to the current unfortunate circumstance.



Like all good books, it leaves one with questions. And many questions are left with regards to the Jews. Poe seems to exonerate the Jews who have been blamed for much dating back to the 18th C. He demonstrates how much of this was orchestrated by British secret intelligence. Figures like Karl Marx and Disraeli were British assets first, and Jews second. But given all this, I would have liked for him to talk about Zionism and the establishment of the state of Israel. Was Zionism as much a British creation as Communism?



I'd also like to know more of what Poe thinks about Stalin. Stalin had been to London along with Lenin and Trotsky in the pre-revolutionary period, but did Stalin prove to be more than the British bargained for? During WWII Stalin and FDR would work around Churchill. Had the British lost control of their Bolshevik proteges?



These days the international focus is on the war against Russia in Ukraine and the mess in Israel. Soviet Russia was a creation of the British, according to Poe, and the beginning of Israel was a British project as well. As Putin has spurned the West and Netanyahu has turned the world against Israel are we seeing British projects coming apart? One project Poe talks about that seems to be proceeding apace is the destruction of the US. But at the same time Europe and the UK are also under similar attacks - even the UK is not immune. The British initiated globalist cabal does not seem to care for the homeland.