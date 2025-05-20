Richard C. Cook comments: We have become accustomed to the simmering controversy over what, really, is the genetic footprint of the Jewish people who laid claim to what is today Israel in their “war of independence” in 1947-1948. Similarly, by what right do these supposedly Jewish people have, whatever their actual origins, to assert precedence over the Palestinians whose forebears had been living there for thousands of years? And what right does Netanyahu have to claim that today’s so-called Jews are fighting against the “Amalek” of Old Testament folklore?

Or, are today’s Jews of Israel merely the tools of the globalist “Money Power” that is using them for their project of controlling Middle Eastern gas and oil and securing the southern terminus of the Mackinder Line that divides civilized Europe from the Eurasian hordes?

See the Mackinder Line here, with the Levant, including Israel, situated to control the southern terminus that separates Europe from the “Pivot Area.”

Finally, let us ask, why can’t the Family of Man simply live in peace without all these geopolitical lunacies?

Sally Dugan explores the question of actual Jewish origins. She writes:

“Concerning many Israelites and Palestinians, the two groups are pretty much one and the same except, apparently, the Jews broke off from their genetically close kin, the Palestinians, and formed a separate worship group thousands of years ago while most Palestinians had many ancestors who were Jews and who, later-on, converted to Islam.

“In fact according to Josie Glausiusz in this Haaretz article, Blood Brothers: Palestinians and Jews Share Genetic Roots - Science & Health, “The closest genetic relatives of the Middle Eastern Jews are Druze, Bedouin and Palestinians. The closest genetic relatives of the European group of Jews are Northern Italians, followed by Sardinians and French.”

