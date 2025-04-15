From the Hortus Conclusus: The Wisdom of St. John

From this day onwards he began to tell others very clearly about what he had received.

He now spoke in the full awareness of his inner authority and, with the help of the ancient scriptures which had been spiritually disclosed to him, he showed the profoundest meaning found in the sayings of the ancient seers, whilst continuing in his manual work as before.

Yet his listeners were much amazed at his words and were at a loss to explain how this uneducated man could come by such knowledge.

The change in him appeared to his friends and relatives to be so unprecedented that they imagined, despite the profundity of his words, that he had “lost his mind.” In the end he could no longer stay in his homeland.

And so he left to go to another pace where he was not known; there he could support himself through the work of his hands and awaken souls through his words. Yet wherever he went he could not stay, for people heard him say things which had never been said before. The scribes were full of envy because many people seemed to believe him more than them. Now he wandered the land for a long time before returning to Capernaum, a town to which he had become attached. There he first encountered one of his elevated brothers; they now assured him that there he would find the rest he sought.

In Capernaum he made friends with a wealthy man who received him with joy and listened enthusiastically to what he had to say. At this man’s home he also made other educated friends; in this place of refuge he learnt from them how to read and write the letters of his native tongue.

The esteem he enjoyed among men of good repute gradually spread his name around the region.

As in those days people believed that such a wise man should have secret powers to heal every sickness, so it was that visitors would come to the distinguished man’s house and ask the wise Rabbi to heal them.

In the beginning the Master resisted these entreaties and sent the sick to the doctors.

But the wave of visitors increased and, moved with compassion, he went out to the sick to comfort them.

It do happened that many of those he touched soon felt healed, and the Master himself did not know what to make of it all.

By now it was no longer possible for him to turn away from the pleas of the sick who asked nothing more than to be touched by him.

From far and wide the sick were brought to him, and the belief in his “miraculous power” increased over time. Whenever someone claimed to have been healed, the Master would constantly emphasize that it was the sick man’s own faith which had cured him.

He also strictly forbade the sick to tell of their healing, since he felt he could scarcely cope any more with their numbers.

Over a period of time, however, he recognized that he possessed a power of healing, and it was not just the faith of those who had been healed which had brought about their recovery.

Although he could not cure every sickness, the numbers of the healed increased day by day.

He needed a large part of the day to lay his hands on all those seeking healing from him.

Yet far into the night he found himself in the midst of those who wanted to listen to his new interpretation of the Law. Among these were the first he deemed suitable to become his chosen pupils.

He sought to reveal the source of his wisdom to them alone.

He had realized for some time that he could no longer carry on hi trade.

Yet since he knew that he would always abundantly find what he needed, if he—true to the spiritual law—left it to his “Father” to feed and clothe him, he felt no concern. In the end he asked his host to let him go o that he could teach in other places.

The hostility of those early days now seemed to him less of a concern.

But the first pupils he had found in Capernaum did not want to abandon him and followed him.

Each one, in his own way, took in within himself what the Master had to give.

On account of his reputation as a healer he was joyfully welcomed in many places along with his pupils, in other places he experienced harsh rejection, while for the inhabitants of his hometown he remained the presumptuous “fool” they had seen in him from the start.

The ordinary people, however, called his acts of healing—where they could take place—“miracles” and did not understand him when in such cases he always emphasized that only their own faith, together with the power emanating from the healer’s body, brought about these “miracles.”

He gave an interpretation of ancient teachings of his people which allowed their continued existence even in the face of higher knowledge. Only when he saw that the faithful were oppressed by sterile formulas or that sacrifices were require by the gloomy tribal god of ancient times did he say: “TO MEN OF OLD IT WAS SAID…BUT I SAY UNTO YOU…!”

This concludes Part 2. To be continued.

