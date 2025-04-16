From the Hortus Conclusus: The Mystery of Golgotha

Read the Sermon on the Mount and you will learn those general “first practices” which to him appear completely essential. If you are looking for “practices” for those of you who are advanced, then each of his parables speaks volumes, regardless of the fact that he says quite clearly to his actual disciples:

“Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven; to the rest are given only parables.”

In the parables he describes only what is necessary as a “practice”: the focusing of consciousness on the stimuli of the soul’s powers, and the subsequent action which the will owes to these stimuli.

To his own disciples, however, he also showed the working of spiritual laws.

He showed them why what is recommended in the parable must be done.

He also enlightened them to how to drive out “evil spirits,” precisely those intermediate beings of the invisible part of the physical world, when they do harm to the soul.

So he initiates—at time understood, at other times misunderstood by his listeners—his disciples into many a wise teaching which “can be revealed” to the smallest and innocent, while “remaining concealed” from the puffed up and know-alls.

Despite this he utters the words: “I would have had much more to say to you, but you cannot yet bear it”; he tells those he instructs that for each one who is truly prepared comes “the spirit of truth,” the true divine spark of spirit into the true I of the soul—the “living God”—who teaches them “all truth”; who only takes from “his own,” even if he will once speak from another mouth.

This saying remains rich in mystery in its double significance, because everything the Anointed One himself gave was from the sea of spiritual treasures of the “living God” whom he carried in himself and with whom he was consciously united, as with those “like him” whom he saw come after him.

“If I were to speak from myself I would be a liar, but I have not spoken of myself; even as the Father has said unto me, so I speak.”

None of those who speaks from truth says what he teaches of himself, and no one is entitled to show the path to unity in the spirit if he does not carry the Father alive within himself: if he does not live fully conscious in unison with his “living God.”

Following is one of the better known of Jesus’s parables: The Prodigal Son:

Luke 15:11-32 (King James Version)

11 And he said, A certain man had two sons:

12 And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living.

13 And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living.

14 And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want.

15 And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine.

16 And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him.

17 And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father's have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger!

18 I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee,

19 And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants.

20 And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.

21 And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.

22 But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet:

23 And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry:

24 For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.

25 Now his elder son was in the field: and as he came and drew nigh to the house, he heard musick and dancing.

26 And he called one of the servants, and asked what these things meant.

27 And he said unto him, Thy brother is come; and thy father hath killed the fatted calf, because he hath received him safe and sound.

28 And he was angry, and would not go in: therefore came his father out, and intreated him.

29 And he answering said to his father, Lo, these many years do I serve thee, neither transgressed I at any time thy commandment: and yet thou never gavest me a kid, that I might make merry with my friends:

30 But as soon as this thy son was come, which hath devoured thy living with harlots, thou hast killed for him the fatted calf.

31 And he said unto him, Son, thou art ever with me, and all that I have is thine.

32 It was meet that we should make merry, and be glad: for this thy brother was dead, and is alive again; and was lost, and is found.

This concludes Part 3. To be continued.

Cited material by Bô Yin Râ is from the book: Jesus Christ, Discourses on his Life and his Teaching, by Bô Yin Râ, One of his Brothers in the Order After Melchisedec: A compilation by Dr. Taco van der Plaats from various books of the “Hortus Conclusus” (“The Enclosed Garden”) encompassing the compete spiritual teachings of Bô Yin Râ. Luminium Books, Amsterdam 2021. Fair Use Claimed.

