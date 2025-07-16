Richard C. Cook comments: This video by “History Meets Finance” gives an excellent overview of the power and influence of the Rothschild family from the late 18th century until today. Notable is their influence on the US, including their role as President Andrew Jackson’s personal bankers, their control of the Democratic Party and the “Copperheads” during the Civil War, their gold bailout of the bankrupt Grover Cleveland administration, their central role in creation of the Federal Reserve, and their bankrolling of the founding of the State of Israel. They are still a powerhouse in British finance, gas and oil, and money laundering and have been a factor in fostering and maintaining the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. All this is essential knowledge for all students of modern history.

VIDEO: Rothschilds: The Family that Outsmarted Napoleon

