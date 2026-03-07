Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
1d

"To err is human, to forgive is divine" as the saying goes.

Good passage, Richard. But still, I think there are times when the actions of another are so destructive, forgiveness is not appropriate, but maybe I'm wrong in that assertion.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture