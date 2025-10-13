Letter of St. Paul to the Romans 1:1-7

Paul, a slave of Christ Jesus,

called to be an Apostle and set apart for the Gospel of God,

which he promised previously through his prophets in the holy Scriptures,

the Gospel about his Son, descended from David according to the flesh,

but established as Son of God in power

according to the Spirit of holiness

through resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord.

Through him we have received the grace of apostleship,

to bring about the obedience of faith,

for the sake of his name, among all the Gentiles,

among whom are you also, who are called to belong to Jesus Christ;

to all the beloved of God in Rome, called to be holy.

Grace to you and peace from God our Father

and the Lord Jesus Christ.