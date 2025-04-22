RCC: Increasingly, Alex Krainer has become a voice worth listening to in geopolitical analysis. Here he provides more essential background for my upcoming series, “Rule Britannia.”

But who rules “Britannia”? And the US? And the Collective West?

We know, of course, that it’s the globalist financial elite. Big Money. Big Banking.

But how do they do it? As a former oil commodity analyst, Krainer has long had the inside track on how these markets are manipulated. In the attached segment, Krainer discloses the work of Regan Boychuck which demonstrates that the 2003 US invasion of Iraq was NOT to control oil but to prevent Iraq’s oil from reaching the market. This was to allow the banks to drive up the price of oil to an astronomical level and thereby to collateralize the massive oil fields of Alberta, Canada, just starting to be exploited. This would feed into the US housing bubble which, when it burst, required government bailouts of at least $16 trillion to make the banking industry whole again. Larceny on a cosmic scale. Once again, the moneychangers in the temple of civilization.

I won’t try to synopsize Krainer’s article further. Read it and learn from it. Another major piece in the puzzle many of us have been engaged in putting together for the public good for a very long time.

"Gods of finance & gods of war" by Alex Krainer

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/

