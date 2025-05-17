Global Research Video Special: Trump Says Goodbye to “Greater Israel”
Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic
RCC: As Trump moves to consolidate imperial control over the Middles East and its oil/gas resources, the wild man Netanyahu may be on the verge of being tossed overboard. Can it be?
Video: Trump Says Goodbye to “Greater Israel”
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I have long since hypothesized that modern Israel was established to enforce the oil cartel monopoly price of oil by disrupting oil production in the middle east. It seems that moving vast quantities of oil all over the place has become so inconvenient that the Anglo-American Empire has decided to convert from oil to electricity as a more convenient medium of energy. As a result, Israel is no longer useful. Netanyahoo is a madman, but he serves a purpose: he makes Israel appear to be a criminal entity, which greases the skids for abandoning Israel. I expect there will soon be a wholesale flight of Jews from Israel.