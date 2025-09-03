Global Research: "Venezuela: Cartel of the Suns a Fictitious Excuse for Regime Change"; "SCO+ Summit 2025 – Towards a New Global Reality. Towards A Multipolar World Order?"
Venezuela: Cartel of the Suns a Fictitious Excuse for Regime Change
SCO+ Summit 2025 – Towards a New Global Reality. Towards A Multipolar World Order?
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
The first piece is hilarious. It reads like a Wall Street Journal business report.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/09/03/washingtons-regime-change-technique/