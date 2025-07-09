Click Here: Ukraine Transformed into an “Underdeveloped Country”: Why Did BlackRock Suddenly Give Up on Zelensky and the Kiev Regime

Books Available from the Three Sages

Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now. ORDER HERE

Fadi Lama, Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World. ORDER HERE

Dr. Lewis Coleman: 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism. ORDER HERE