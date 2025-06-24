Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
6h

SOS for how many thousand years ? Fighting over land other resources etc. and psychotic belief systems formed while fasting in the desert for days !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
7h

SOS for how many thousand years ? Fighting over land and desert psychotic belief systems !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture