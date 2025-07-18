Richard C. Cook comments: Global Research recently re-posted this rather lengthy article by me from last June. The historical overview it presents still seems pertinent to understanding today’s world crisis. It also might show how far the US is today from becoming what in Alexander Dougin’s words would be a “Civilization State.” The US, its population, and its resources have been captured by very dark forces which are on display in the Epstein scandal, the Israeli genocides, and the insanity of the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Can President Donald Trump or any other US leader extricate us from this spider’s web after the catastrophic failures of the past half century or more?

The Dark Forces in Control of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire Are the Source of the World Crisis.