By Yuri Rubtsov and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Introduction by Richard C. Cook: This is an article that originally appeared on the Global Research website on May 14, 2016. It was re-posted by Global Research on May 9, 2025, the day of Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Germany in World War II.

It has long been known that both US and British firms, including banks, had investments in German industry before and during Adolph Hitler’s rise to power. This included investments in armaments firms and in companies that produced components of warplanes, weapon systems, etc. It also included investments in domestic industry. See, for instance, the Wikipedia article on Business collaboration with Nazi Germany.

Among the names mentioned in connection with US support of Nazi Germany was Prescott Bush, a future US senator and father and grandfather respectively of two future presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. While Prescott Bush was an officer of Union Banking Corporation, whose assets were seized in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act, he was never charged or convicted of any crime. For details, see this article in The Guardian: How Bush's grandfather helped Hitler's rise to power.

The May 14, 2016, Global Research article by Yuri Rubtsov, doctor of historical sciences, academician of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, and member of the International Association of Historians of World War II, takes the information a step further by discussing the role played in Hitler’s rise by major financial institutions, including the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and banks connected to the Rockefeller financial empire.

Of course the question must arise in any responsible treatment of the topic as to why the US and Britain gave support to Hitler’s Germany in this way, other than simply to make a “fast buck.” As Global Research herein makes clear, the answer is much more complex and dates from much earlier than is usually acknowledged in superficial historical accounts. It actually begins immediately following World War I and the Treaty of Versailles, even predating, and in some ways causing, the infamous Weimar hyperinflation.

In the course of his treatment, Yuri Rubtsov mentions the name of Italian-American political scientist Guido Giacomo Preparata (misspelled by the translator), author of a definitive work on the subject entitled Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Created the Third Reich and Destroyed Europe.

To make a long story short, following is an abbreviated account as it also appears in my own book, Our Country, Then and Now, which draws heavily on Preparata’s brilliant analysis.

Basically, by the start of the 20th century, Great Britain had made the far-reaching decision to annihilate the German Empire as its leading Continental competitor for world hegemony. In order to accomplish this, Britain had to draw in the US as its financial backer and supplier of the troops needed to tip the scales against Germany. This was one of the main purposes of the British-assisted creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913.

Britain also had to draft Russia into an anti-German alliance, which it did by forming the pre-World War I Triple Entente consisting of Britain, France, and Russia. However, World War I did not complete the job: Germany was left standing, unoccupied and still sovereign.

Therefore, Britain, assisted by the US, engaged in a long-drawn-out campaign of allowing Germany to rebuild under a compliant figure, who turned out to be Herr Hitler, with the aim of setting Germany and the Soviet Union against each other. The Soviet Union was rebuilt after World War I and the Bolshevik Revolution into a competing power by British/US aid, including US Lend-Lease.

Britain and the US were playing a game of “Let’s you and them fight.” Unfortunately for them, the Soviet Union, far from being crushed, emerged from World War II as a soon-to-be-nuclear superpower, which required Britain now to instigate the Cold War by setting the Soviets and what soon became NATO against each other in a prolonged conflict that essentially is still going on.

That’s it in a nutshell. The article posted here by Drs. Rubtsov and Chossudovsky makes an important contribution to helping the reading public awaken to what really happened in this critically important phase of 20th century history. Read their analysis on Global Research here: History: Adolph Hitler was Financed by Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England

I can only add that it’s high time for Russia and Germany to flip the switch by opting out of this terrible saga of manipulation by burying the hatchet and moving forward to the future which these two great peoples richly deserve. There was a time in history, by the way, when Russia and the old Prussian state were allies; for instance, in the fight against Napoleon.

United, Russia and Germany, with France, could be the core of the vibrant and creative Europe which statesmen like Charles De Gaulle envisioned when he spoke of a new European federation “from the Atlantic to the Urals.” If the US were truly following its own interest in allying with a strong Europe, it would facilitate such a Russian-German reconciliation. If the British are truly as smart as they think they are, they could find a way to fit in, with the EU being modified accordingly.