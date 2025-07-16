Richard C. Cook comments: Evidence continues to accumulate worldwide about the genocidal effects of the COVID mRNA faux-vaccine—the “Jab.”

Yet there are still commentators who claim that the adverse reactions that can no longer be hidden have taken place because the “experimental” inoculation had to be rushed to market due to the danger of the COVID contagion or even as a reaction to public demand for protection!

Such claims are being used to justify the fact that it was the great MAGA-man himself, President Donald Trump, who authorized mass or even mandatory “vaccination” via Operation Warp Speed during his first term in office. And it’s Trump’s current DHHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has kept the mRNA injections on the market.

Meanwhile, no one has come up with an answer as to who might have been behind the ongoing genocide or why they acted as they did.

Yet we know for a fact that a program of planned population reduction has been in the works for decades. Key players have been such entities as the Rockefeller Foundation and the Club of Rome.

By sheer coincidence, I was present at the location of the 1964 Bilderberg Meeting at the Williamsburg Lodge in Williamsburg VA when David Rockefeller first met Aurelio Peccei, who later became first Club of Rome president. I was head of the local high school international relations club which unfortunately was barred from attending any actual sessions of the conference. But we now know that the Rockefeller-Peccei collaboration became a key element of the globalist agenda.

We also know that the COVID “plandemic” was a military operation, both in the development of the “jab” and its rollout. In the US, DARPA played a key role. DoD took part in planning meetings funded by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum. In Europe, public health officials have stated that the lockdowns, etc., were directed by NATO.

Catherine Austin Fitts has opined that DoD perpetrated the genocide to safeguard their military slush fund that has been sequestering trillions of dollars for covert purposes for decades. The idea was that by killing off pensioners who draw social security, more money would be available for military weapons and bases.

But is the truth even more sinister than that? Perhaps if we look at places where genocide is being actively pursued today we might gain some clues. Perhaps we could start with Gaza, along with Israel’s neighbors in Lebanon and Syria, with Iran also on the chopping block. How about the tens of millions of casualties and exiles in Ukraine resulting from the West’s proxy war against Russia?

Could all these disasters somehow tie together?

BREAKING: COVID-19 mRNA Shots Destroy 8.4% of Non-Renewable Eye Cells in Just 75 Days

Breaking: John Hopkins Study of 1.9 Million Women Confirms COVID ‘Vaccines’ Depopulate, “by Lowering Birth Rates”

BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination

