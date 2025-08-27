Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
6h

The Kievan Junta has formally declared genocidal war on the Ukrainian people it has enslaved.

2 million dead.

8 million fled.

7 million hiding from the press-gangs.

All that is not enough.

The Ukraine, in the grips of penis piano playing Jew Zelensky, is achieving Jewish ends in S E Europe as surely as Benny Mielekovksy, Baltic Jew, is achieving the extermination of Semitic Palestinians in the M E.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture