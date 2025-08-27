Global Research: 1) "Kiev Regime Has Officially Declared War on Russia."; 2) The Strategic Zangezur Corridor: Geopolitical Transformation in the Caucasus and Turkey’s Dilemma."
Kiev Regime Has Officially Declared War on Russia. On Whose Behalf? Zelensky Is a “Proxy President”
The Strategic Zangezur Corridor: Geopolitical Transformation in the Caucasus and Turkey’s Dilemma. Ret. Adm. Cem Gurdeniz
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
The Kievan Junta has formally declared genocidal war on the Ukrainian people it has enslaved.
2 million dead.
8 million fled.
7 million hiding from the press-gangs.
All that is not enough.
The Ukraine, in the grips of penis piano playing Jew Zelensky, is achieving Jewish ends in S E Europe as surely as Benny Mielekovksy, Baltic Jew, is achieving the extermination of Semitic Palestinians in the M E.