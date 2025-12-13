Richard C. Cook comments: As part of Three Sages’ promotion of the writings of the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), we bring you this short excerpt from the famous German writer Gustav Meyrink (1868-1932), author of The Golem and many other books, including Walpurgis Night. This material comes from our German confidante who has been supplying us with a quantity of information about the life and times of Bô Yin Râ, some of which is being published on Three Sages for the first time ever in English.

Gustav Meyrink, born in Austria and working largely from Prague and later Bavaria, has been described as the “most respected German-language writer in the field of supernatural fiction.” His books have been translated into many languages and remain in circulation today. He was heavily influenced by his extensive contacts with Bô Yin Râ.

Our German confidante writes:

A small Postscript to Gustav Meyrink’s ”Walpurgis Night”

“Walpurgis Night,” published in 1917, the year in which Bô Yin Râ’s written communications to Gustav Meyrink (1868-1932) originate, is characterized by its unique blend of comedy, satire, and fantasy. It will certainly be interesting to examine how these communications influenced Meyrink’s writing; he was truly an excellent author who attracted a large number of seekers like no other German author of his time.

The story is set in Prague, a city to which Meyrink, who was a banker there at the beginning of his career, always remained bound by a love-hate relationship. The story centers on the violinist Ottokar and the noblewoman Polyxena, who must fight for their love until their dark fate is fulfilled on the titular Walpurgis Night.

A beautiful passage can be found in this novel. It is that curious passage about joy where the Manchu speaks to the Privy Councilor: “My song is an eternal melody of joy. Whoever does not know joy—the pure, groundless, joyful certainty, the uncaused: I am who I am, who I was, and always will be — is a sinner against the Holy Spirit.

“Before the radiance of joy, which shines in the breast like a sun in the inner sky, the specters of darkness flee… Whoever hears and sings this song of joy destroys the consequences of all guilt and never again heaps guilt upon new guilt. In whomever cannot rejoice, the sun has died; how could such a person spread light?

“Even impure joy is closer to the light than dark, gloomy seriousness.

“You ask, who am I? Joy and I are the same. Whoever does not know joy does not know their self either. The innermost self is the primal source of joy; whoever does not worship it serves hell. Is it not written: ‘I am the Lord your God; you shall have no other gods before me?’ – Just try it and rejoice!

“Many who have tried it ask: what is there to rejoice in? Joy needs no reason; it grows from within itself, like God. Joy that needs a cause is not joy, but mere amusement. Many want to feel joy and cannot – then they blame the world and fate. They do not consider: how could a sun that has almost forgotten its light, with its first faint glimmer, dispel the ghostly host of a thousand-year night? What one has perverted against oneself over a lifetime cannot be undone in a single moment!

“But in whomever causeless joy has once entered, there is eternal life, for he is united with the ‘I’ that knows no death – he is joy forevermore, even if he were born blind and crippled. But joy must be learned, it must be longed for, but what people long for is not joy itself, but rather— the cause of joy.”

Our German confidante concludes:

I felt the need to express why Bô Yin Râ considered it important to support Meyrink spiritually and what an excellent author he was.

We at Three Sages can only add that whoever partakes of the ideas reflected in this passage has at hand material for a complete and positive change of one’s entire life orientation! Blessings!