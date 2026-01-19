Richard C. Cook comments:

This morning, the famed commentator Simplicius released a new article on The Psychological Stake in Greenland.

Simplicius writes that President Trump’s coveting of Greenland is not being viewed correctly by commentators:

In short, the claim is that the White House’s strategy currently being played out is not a Monroe Doctrine-esque “retreat” from the outer world as many have assumed, with the US focusing on a ‘Fortress America’ strategic enclave in the Western Hemisphere, but rather is a fully offensive strategy aimed at impeding China from its now-inevitable ascendancy. The US’s focus on “interior” projects like Venezuela and Greenland is meant only to empower the US to act abroad by stripping China and other adversaries of life lines and advantages, etc.

Here I beg to differ. I do indeed view Trump’s actions respecting Greenland as a retreat to “Fortress America,” with similar action on Canada, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America to follow.

What Simplicius and many others fail to emphasize is that World War III has been fought and is coming to an end. The project that has been going on since 1900 of the creation of a consolidated Anglo-American-Zionist Empire is over. The Empire has been defeated, as aficionados of Star Wars have seen coming for a couple of generations.

For the U.S., the madness of the Wolfowitz Doctrine, the Project for a New American Century (9/11), and Full Spectrum Dominance have bitten the dust. Someday historians will mark the end of these follies with the Empire’s defeat at the hands of Russia in Ukraine and the 12-Day War whereby Iran proved that it has the power to obliterate the neocolonial outpost of Israel at will.

What we are now seeing is the aftermath of the Empire’s defeat as the new multipolar world takes shape. Unilateral U.S. retreat to Fortress America is part of this. Also part of the “New World Order” (LOL) is the collapse of Britain into oblivion and the gradual but inevitable transition in the Middle East to a demilitarized Palestine with freedom of religion and right-of-return for displaced peoples.

This gigantic change will take several centuries to complete and will be marked by “wars and rumors of wars” as a constant. Individuals of good will are advised to prepare accordingly, secure the safety of themselves and their loved ones, and see to their own spiritual development. After all, as my German confidant told me recently, individual life on this small planet is only a “two-week vacation” between eternities.

Love and peace to all.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.