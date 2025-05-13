RCC: We are seeing geopolitical landslides take place as the world changes before our eyes. Here is the E-book that I published on Global Research six months ago. I would not change anything I then wrote: World War III Is “On” But the Empire Has Already Lost. An American Civil War Looms. Spiritual Transformation Is the Only Way to Prevent Extinction. This is essentially an update of themes I wrote about in my book Our Country, Then and Now, published in 2023.

It’s the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire that is falling to pieces. The Empire was formed around 1900 when Cecil Rhodes and Lord Nathaniel Rothschild began to form a “secret society” to “restore the United States to the British Empire.” A century of world wars followed, which also included a takeover of the Middle East via the foundation of Israel in 1947-48, followed by the Cold War, the JFK assassination, control of US foreign policy by the Neocons/Straussians, and pushing NATO to the borders of Russia, combined with 9/11 and endless imperial terrorism under the guise of the “War on Terror.” Finally came the COVID genocide.

We are now seeing the collapse of the Empire in Ukraine, Gaza, and competition with China. In reaction, the nations of the “Collective West” are grasping for life rafts as the water level rises and the rats flee the sinking ship. The centerpiece is the Trump administration and its frantic effort to retreat to and fortify “fortress America.” We are also seeing the western provinces of Canada starting to bailout. Via the internet, people around the world are waking up to all this and much more.

Following is a selection of articles from today that illustrate some of these themes:

This is the world that is being left behind from one of the early writers on the JFK assassination: Colonel Fletcher Prouty: There is an international power elite that runs the world

Russia’s foremost geopolitical analyst is Alexander Dugin, who has defined the Trump administration as a major shift away from the outdated definition of geopolitics as the attempt by the Empire to control the world by attacking the Mackinder Line that runs down the east-west border from the Baltics to Israel. It’s along this line that the Ukraine and Gaza wars are being fought. Here’s the latest from arktosjournal.com: Dugin’s American Turn by Alexander Markovics

A full-blown revolution may be brewing in western Canada, with Alberta in the forefront. Alex Krainer covers the latest: When nations come apart.

Is Trump divesting the US from Israel as are some other nations? These articles suggest so:

Trump is treating Israel like a nettlesome supplicant

Donald Trump to Announce US Recognizes Palestinian State, Gulf Diplomatic Source Claims

Jaw-Dropping BDS Sanctions Just Stunned Israel! by KernowDamo

BUT, are the Trumpites going way too far in throwing their own population overboard? Talk about genocide: Making sense of the GOP's proposed Medicaid cuts, which could leave 8.6 million people uninsured