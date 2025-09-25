Richard C. Cook comments: We all have memories from our past of people and events that brought us lasting inspiration. Here is an account sent to us from a reader that takes us back to 1975 during her senior year in high school. It’s a paper she wrote for her Local History class.

To show its authenticity here’s a photo of the first page. Transcribed and posted with permission.

One of my first feelings about my own generation was that it was an anticlimax to those preceding it. Ever since I can remember, I have wished that I had been born earlier, in a less apathetic and more “human” generation. It seems every other generation had something really new to look forward to, or some worthy cause to support. There were the “Gay Nineties,” the “Roaring Twenties,” the “War Generation” (which took pride in at least their country), the “Fabulous Fifties,” and the “Revolutionary Sixties.” All it seems possible to call the Seventies, when looking at the world, is “Depressing.”

Of course, all that is said about the past is said in retrospect, and perhaps there were many who, during their youth, did not find the Nineties so “gay,” the Twenties so “roaring,” or the Fifties so “fabulous.” Each generation has memories of its youth which, like a good wine, seem to grow better with age. The reason nostalgia is so popular today is because people are so dissatisfied with how things really are in the world that they compare today with how they remember their own day, their “innocence.” It is difficult to say now what the Seventies will be remembered for—for the growing drug problem, perhaps for Watergate, maybe for scientific and medical advances, perhaps for inflation, or maybe for the Bicentennial. Whatever or whomever this generation is remembered for many years from now, it will probably be something that we will speak of nostalgically, maybe even calling the Seventies “the good old days.”

Most of my childhood was centered around my family. For the first nine years of my life I lived in a quiet neighborhood where few young families lived. Living on my street were mostly retired couples with grown-up children, so my brothers and sisters were the only playmates and friends I had. We played together and fought together, growing up oblivious to whatever was going on in the world outside our home. Television played no great part in my life as a young child, and still does not today. We watched the regular children’s shows, like “Captain Kangaroo” and “Ranger Hal” and sometimes “Walt Disney.” We saw little violence outside “The Three Stooges,” because shows like that were on past our bedtime.

We were also not a family with every toy on the market in our playroom. We had to use our imagination, something I am now thankful to my parents for. Our most used toys were blocks, balls, and Play-dough. We made up our own games, our own stories, our own shows.

I think back now on how hard it must have been for my mother—having five children, all under eight years old, to take care of all the time. She had only us to be with all day long, since the neighbors kept to themselves for the most part. There was no contact with anyone from the “outside world” for her all day long, except when the Avon lady would come, or a friend from church would call her. I don’t think I want it to be that way for me. I couldn’t take it.

Next door to us lived an older man who made an impression on all of us because of his kindness. He would come outside where we were playing and give us cookies or candy. He didn’t mind if our basketball accidentally bounced into his yard, and he sometimes let us play croquet in his yard. He and his wife would make us special bags of gingerbread on Halloween.

I remember the day he died. He was unloading some fences off his truck, and he had a heart attack. My mom went over to help out, and my father stayed with us children. He made us kneel down by the couch and pray for him. I remember not feeling upset, but thinking that somehow I should. I don’t think his death made half the impression on me that the kindness he had shown us during his life had.

One of my favorite things as a child was my tree. It was a big maple in our front yard, and it was my best hiding place and “playground.” I would spend hours playing in the branches, climbing as high as I could, and making up all sorts of imaginary games. I had a name for each branch, and I would cry when my father would cut a dying one off. That tree was very special to me, and it was the main reason I didn’t want to move when the time came. I am still tempted to go climb that tree every time I pass the place.

There have been many growing experiences and many changes in my life—moving to a new neighborhood and learning to make friends was one of them. School was another. I cried for the first two months (at least) of first grade. It was all too new, and I was really scared. It took a long time to outgrow that feeling and to overcome my shyness.

Despite these changes in my life, the greatest change occurred almost four years ago. I was beginning to feel that there had to be more to life because my own seemed awfully dull. I was too scared to get into trouble myself, and not really popular enough with the kids my age to be invited to join in. I was getting bored and fed up. It was then that I met the person who changed my life the most, who led me to the best friends I could possibly ask for, and who made my life challenging and interesting. I had heard a lot about him but had never really known him. That person is Jesus Christ.

I met him through a movement my parents were involved in and which my whole family is now involved in—the Catholic Charismatic Movement. I saw the changes that occurred in my parents’ lives because of knowing the Lord, and I was curious. I decided to go to a prayer meeting with them one night, and I now look back on that as one of the best, if not the best, decisions I have ever made. I was never received before with so much love and accepted as I was there, in a group of people who hardly knew me. I had never seen so much vibrant, living faith and joy before. I wanted to know God the way those people did, and so I kept coming. A few months later I was prayed over for the release of the Holy Spirit in my own life.

Since that time I have grown more than I did in the fourteen years preceding it. I have met more beautiful people, and have learned to share more than I ever possibly could have before. There have been times when I have been frustrated, bored, or confused and hurt, but I can see these times now as a real part of my growth in the Lord and in the Body of Christ. It has been “the best of times and the worst of times”—the times that I have lived most fully. I am learning to see that “for those who love God…all things work together for good.” (Romans 8:28)

In my life right now, I am realizing the true need for community. Without the support and love of other Christians, growth can be stagnated. The Lord calls us together to share one another’s burdens and joys, as well as to share what we have both materially and spiritually. This idea of sharing is now beginning to be realized among the Christians in the world. More communities and households are forming each year, as people see the need for the strength and the gifts that our brothers and sisters share with us.

The community that has most influenced me, outside my own family, is the Christian Family Community, which now has two households in the area of the university. It is composed of married couples, students, children, handicapped foster children, and other people who live in the area. This community has helped me tremendously in learning to grow and share, and has always shown me, in a living way, the love of the Lord. I have spent a lot of time with the community in the past few years, and I’ll be moving into one of the households after I graduate in June.

I said before that it seems as though there is little to hope for in the future of my generation. In looking over my own experiences, and the experiences of thousands of others, I have to say that there is something hopeful—in the Lord. When, looking at the world, there does seem little hope that things will improve, but the love of God has overcome the world. I see a hope in the renewing of the church, the coming together of Christ’s Body, and in the spreading of the Good News. In the Lord I have a joyful, hopeful outlook on the future, and sometimes I just can’t wait to see what’s in store for me!

Afterword: Today, 50 years later, the author of this account is married with four children and nine grandchildren. She is a retired elementary school teacher. She and her husband attend church in their hometown.