Patrick Lancaster

Tue, Feb 4 at 10:22 AM

Hi,Hope you and family are well.

Huge movement on frontline and I need your help

My family will be growing to 5 in the summer. We will be having our 3rd boy!!:) It is going to be a chalange.

I do not reach out directly much and when I do it is always very important. I believe a direct line of communication is always best. Hit me up at this email anytime and I will hit you back. Last months have been very hard but have made many huge important reports reaching many millions of people around the world with the information that the main stream media is trying to hide.

Unfortunately I lost another friend and journalist to a Ukrainian drone attack last month( that makes 4 friends gone in in last year).

Even though everytime I go to the front I am afraid I am still going to keep pushing to get the most important information out to the world. If I do not continue the information in my reports will NEVER be seen by people in the west.

With your help I was able to make the most in depth and widely seen reports on the situation on the Kursk frontline AGAIN and SOOO much more.

I think you know I have also started a blog on Substack https://patricklancasternewstoday.substack.com/subscribe were I put much more information then what I am able to on Youtube. SUBSTACK is really the best place to see my journalism now

I have been going to front after front making reports that are never made in English. I have been discovering and exposing many war crimes that Ukrainian forces have committed against civilians(including the killing of elderly and pregnant women).

Again I don’t reach out much but when I do it is very important(I need your help in a big way). Russia is sqweezing Ukraine out of Kursk in big way(just 400sqm2 left) and I still need to do many reports there until it is clear. In Donbass Russia has been taking more and more territory from Ukrainian control. In fact in the next 6 weeks I need to make a series of frontline and civilian reports in ALL 5 of the Warzone regions(It is a MUST!)

If I do not make these reports NOONE will:(

I can not explain how much I appreciate the support for my journalism I have goten in the past but as I’ve said before filming and working in the warzone is not easy financially, especially when you have a HUGE family of 4 (NOW SOON TO BE 5) to take care of on top of normal work expenses so I need to ask your help in a big way.

I have several projects coming up and / or in progress that I need your help with. Below I have listed the projects and what I need to complete them. We are all a big team and any additional support you can give would be a big help via https://buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday​

Kharkov is one of the most important areas I need to cover. Many people forget Russia still controls area there 700$ In the Lugansk Region it is very important to make a full frontline series on thhe last Ukrainian hold out. 700$ I have fillmed most of “American Grandma (who doesn’t know much about the war) on the Russian Ukraine War Frontline / In the warzone” with the local people and soldiers both in the civilian areas and military areas could be a huge eye opener to the western world about what the real situation is. My 75 year old mother will be the star(first time to meet my wife and kids as well). This will run around $500 more to finish The newly converted Russian medical system in the warzone should have a film of its own, including showing how injured (by war) civilians receive treatment, in depth with doctors, and the emergency system Aka ambulance. This will cost about $400 to make. A special film for the frontline fire fighters is a MUST! $600 A frontline series of reports in Kerson region 700$ Civilian and frontline reports in Zaperozyha region 700$ Big frontline and civilian journalism Push in Donetsk region making several important reports 700$ I need to go back to Kursk for a third time continueing my Journalism push This will run about $1000 If there is anything you think i am missing and you want to support please reply to this email and let me know. Finally, raising a family of 4 (soon to be 5) in a warzone “Priceless”!! :)

SUPPORT A FULL PROJECT or just a small part of one. Nomatter what you can give will be a huge help.

We can do this together!!! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday​​

So this is a bit itemized but I wanted to make sure you fully understand why I REALLY NEED YOUR HELP! I always appreciated the help. I could not have done it without people like you. We are a big team. Please donate what you can and I will make it work to show the world what is happening in the warzone! ​

You can make a one time donation to this project via: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday​

Or can also Set up a monthly donation membership​ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday​​

Or via Sberbank card number 4817760356637581

Or

Transfer Via Revolut: @patrics0bc ​https://revolut.me/patrics0bc​

Or via crypto:

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

ETH: 0x94Ae3Baabe6321a6458CAe0bbB91f9A4DaeAF491

BTC: 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

Usdt erc20: 0xBb121F00A00faB013DD7054922C9D30dE87935B9 ​

Any ERC20: 0xBAb8800B502175F5D988b43189b2a80A49c3c22e

​

As always feel free to reach out to me by responding to this email (I WILL RESPOND)

Do not forget to subscribe to my free blog at https://patricklancasternewstoday.substack.com/subscribe if you have not already

GOD BLESS AND ALL THE BEST TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY

Very Respectfully

Patrick Lancaster

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday