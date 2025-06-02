Richard C. Cook comments: We continue our messages from the National Shrine of St. Jude, located in Chicago, IL.

St. Jude was one of Jesus’s original twelve disciples, who was martyred while preaching the Gospel in Persia following Jesus’s death and resurrection.

Within the Catholic Church, St. Jude is viewed as the “Patron of Hope in difficult cases.”

Following is a healing prayer to St. Jude. For those unfamiliar with the tradition of praying to saints for intercession, it can be viewed simply as opening a line of communication within ourselves to a higher spiritual dimension.

A Healing Prayer to St. Jude:

Most holy Apostle, St. Jude, I place myself in your care. Pray for me; help me remember that I am not along in my struggles. Please join me in asking God to send me hope in my sorrow, courage in my fear, and healing in the midst of my challenges. Please ask our loving God to fill me with the grace to accept whatever my life holds and to strengthen my faith in His healing power. Thank you, St. Jude, for the promise of hope you hold to all who believe, and inspire me to give this gift of hope to others. Amen.

Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, The Apostles realized that Jesus’ Resurrection was not something that happened only to Him, but that it is a promise from God for abundant life, and victory over death for everyone. Christ’s departure in the Ascension does not mean we were left alone. The angels told the Apostles, “Why are you standing there looking up at the sky?” Christ lives in us, and now we share the Good News of His Resurrection.

We pray together: St. Jude, who had the joy of being present at Christ’s glorious Ascension, help me to live a life of praise and thanksgiving for God’s glory. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province