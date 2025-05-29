Richard C. Cook comments: Rev. Chuck Baldwin here recounts a remarkable first-hand history of the descent of Evangelical Christians from being a force for moral renewal in the US to a degenerate bunch of apologists for Israel’s genocide. This is an extremely important chapter of modern events. I consider Rev. Baldwin as one of the most important spokesmen for real Christian ethics in the world today. I strongly urge all our readers to subscribe to Rev. Baldwin’s website and familiarize yourselves with his background and teachings. If America is to have a future, and I mean “IF,” Rev. Baldwin helps point the way to genuine renewal.
Read "From The Moral Majority To A Moral Meltdown" by Rev. Chuck Baldwin HERE
I agree Richard. I've been following him for years too. Mr. Baldwin has shown tremendous courage and integrity to walk away from the Christian Zio worldview and where I first learned that the State of Israel financed Jerry Falwell's jet to travel back and forth and pedal his propaganda to dispensational followers brainwashed in this type of thinking! We need a 1000 Chuck Baldwin's to wake up the masses! May God give us courage and backbone!