"I Am Spartacus"...

When Jewish people in Israel pause the depraved behavior of their mass murder of innocent people long enough to take time to insist on defining “anti-Semitism” as any criticism, any at all, of the behavior of any Jewish people, anywhere, no matter what they may do, even if they perpetrate the worst possible of crimes, even if they exhibit the utter moral depravity of mass-murder of innocent people, even of mass numbers of children and babies, when we give up argument against and accept this bizarrely immoral definition of this term”anti-Semitism”, then “anti-Semitism” becomes elevated to a Moral Imperative for all decent and moral human beings, in all nations.

The self-declared “Nation State of the Jewish People” has made itself the Enemy of Basic Human Moral Decency itself. In all nations, throughout all Humanity, in all nations and tribes over which Basic Human Moral Decency prevails, it has become a Moral Imperative to rise to actively and vigorously oppose the ghastly evil this “Nation State of the Jewish People”, is doing…

This is a fatally determinate, (aka: an ‘existential’), issue for all Humanity. Humanity will not survive long if it accepts this behavior by a nation state, and then allows this nation state to declare itself to be, under threat of severe punishment for any who dare, “beyond all human criticism”… If what the “Nation State of the Jewish People” is doing right now, right before our very eyes, if this evil precedent is set as a precept of our prevailing predicament, with the very air crackling with the constant sinister threat of Apocalyptic Doom, if Humanity allows this to happen, if Humanity allows a nation state to do this degree of evil with ‘impunity’, Humanity’s near term doom is sealed.

These morally demented people, acting as a diasporic ‘nation’ of people living throughout many nations, and in full effective control of our nation, (as we ALL can see they are… )… These morally depraved people are now perpetrating, right before our very eyes, right out in broad daylight, this unspeakably horrific mass murder of tens and hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

These ghastly inhuman monsters are now torturing the lives of millions upon millions of innocent people, with every misery their evil cunning can devise… With starvation… With thirst that burns the throat and swells the tongue… With filth, and disease, everywhere… Living under the constant crushing anxiety of the direct and immediate threat of deadly (as in fatal) danger, not just for yourself, but for your children, for your family, and for every soul you love and cherish…

Imagine living in this degree of utter misery for nearly 18 long months now, your children shivering, in bone-chilling cold, through the long winter’s every night, coughing up toxic dust, with the choking stench of death permeating up through the rubble below your feet, to fill the air itself with constant death, to soak your clothes themselves in its ugly, death-threatening stench.

But even much worse… Imagine being the people doing this to their fellow human beings… Imagine openly declaring your view that you are merely killing and torturing sub-human animals, as if even that would not be unacceptably ugly and morally depraved behavior, to intentionally torture even animals… If we saw people treating pigs with this degree of utter moral depravity, this degree of unhuman cruelty,.. If we saw people treating farm animals this way, our deep moral sense of Basic Human Moral Decency would be OUTRAGED…

Imagine a nation being passionately implored by its evil, morally depraved, fascist leader to hear the voice of God commanding them to “kill the Amalek”.

Imagine being a citizen of a nation whose most basic moral credo, declared with swelling deadly PRIDE, eyes gleaming with ugly, raw, naked evil Human Pride, is their ghastly insane belief that they are God’s favorite people.

These people’s most basic moral credo is that they ‘matter more’ than any other people. Why? (Duhh… C’Mon people… coffee’s hot… ) Because God loves them more than any other humans. That’s why…

The Bible itself, the Book of the Jewish Patriarchs, tells us so.

Its words were, after all, (they believe), graven directly by God, through the living human hands of the Jewish Patriarchs, as inspired directly from the Spirit of God, Of all we eating, stinking, rutting naked apes on this Earth, God loves the Jewish people more than any other people, and thus they feel the zeal of ‘righteousness’ as they do mass-murder in broad daylight.

These morally demented people are SO morally depraved that they are PROUD of their behavior, they feel ‘righteousness’ as they torture the lives of millions upon millions of innocent human beings, over a third of them children and babies.

The last time Humanity witnessed Mass Moral Depravity on this scale was in the 1930s and ’40s, in Germany… Humanity felt morally compelled, at that time, in my own parents’ generation, (I was born in ’48), to rise up, together, even, in many cases, as nations who actively regarded each other as otherwise grave enemies, to eradicate the common threat to us all, to Humanity itself.

The Nation State of the Jewish People has made itself the Enemy of all Humanity that wants to live in a world governed by Basic Human Moral Decency.

If speaking aloud what we ALL know is true, in the cause of Basic Human Moral Decency, is declared to be a ‘crime’, then it becomes elevated to a Moral Imperative that all people who want their children to grow and prosper in a world governed by Basic Human Moral Decency, all people who long for ‘Justice for All’, (as is graven in our nation’s founding documents), must immediately find some way to commit this ‘crime’.

Who among you is Spartacus?

If it is “anti-Semitic” to criticize the behavior of the very OBVIOUSLY morally depraved “Nation State of the Jewish People”, now committing mass murder in broad daylight, then “I am Spartacus“… I am passionately “anti-Semitic”, by the bizarrely absurd definition these people think they have the power to ram down our throats.

“Here is your throat back, thanks for the loan”, saith the Sword Swallower to poor Mr. Jones.

“How does it feel?”

Which among you is Spartacus?