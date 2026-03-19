Part One — From Jesus Christ to Bô Yin Râ: A Personal Spiritual Journey

By Richard C. Cook

Preface

Along with Dr. Lewis Coleman and Dr. Fadi Lama, I founded the Three Sages Substack which we describe as follows: “This is a newsletter for three men in their seventies who dare to offer their observations and experience to the world.” I currently serve as the Three Sages Editor. We also engage guest writers.

Since our founding two years ago, we have published over 950 articles, including cross-postings from many other sources, and have had over 900,000 recorded views.

As far as who we are is concerned, I am a retired federal government analyst and now an author, with experience across a variety of civilian agencies, including FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department; Dr. Coleman is a retired anesthesiologist and medical researcher who has written extensively on stress theory; and Dr. Lama is an exiled Palestinian Christian, business owner, and writer on geopolitics.

We offer our publishing program free of charge. The Substack platform, while minimalist in its capabilities, has proven adequate thus far for our purposes, allowing for freedom of speech and the ability to screen out destructive influences.

As editor, I have had the opportunity to choose among a large number of themes and specific offerings but have increasingly leaned toward the spiritual in subject matter. In doing so, I have drawn on my own life experience as well as the spiritual journeys of others. For example, we regularly post Bible readings, especially St. Paul, and messages from the St. Jude National Shrine in Chicago. St. Jude is the patron saint of hope and “difficult cases.”

The purpose of the present essay is to provide readers with a more personal explanation of my own spiritual journey and how this is currently manifesting in what Three Sages covers, especially readings and material by and about the great German Luminary Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943).

For readers who have been following Three Sages, much of the material I present here will be at least somewhat familiar. I would refer readers especially to previous articles on Bô Yin Râ HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE. Also see the three-part series “Journey of Worlds: Teachings and Life of Bô Yin Râ” by Dr. Sc. Nat. ETH Otto G. Lienert HERE,HERE, and HERE.

Introduction

Don’t doubt it for a moment. We arrive on Earth from an unknown land and return there when our earthly journey is done. Whether we realize it or not, it’s a spiritual journey, even though the time we spend here is in the body of a higher animal. It’s up to us how we spend our time, within the framework of what Bô Yin Râ calls “Necessity.” A simple example: We breathe air; without it the body dies.

How high or low we aim in this life means a great deal. The higher we aim the more help we need in order to get there. The goal, whether we are always conscious of it or not, is for what Bô Yin Râ calls our Living God to be born within. If this does not happen during our lifespan on Earth, it can happen in the afterlife. Better, though, for it to happen here and now.

Of course I am speaking here of the lives of ordinary people like you and me. The Luminaries like Bô Yin Râ who come to Earth specifically to help people work out their salvation are in another category, have a different trajectory, and wouldn’t be reading this anyway. The spiritual help they offer is on a different plane. As an example, look at the life story of German spiritual writer Jacob Böhme (1575-1624) .

My Early Years

I was born in Missoula, Montana, on October 20, 1946. My father was Richard E. Cook, who had served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and was now attending Montana State University (later the University of Montana) on the G.I. Bill. My mother was Marjorie Virginia Cook (neé Peilow), who grew up at Seeley Lake east of Missoula near the Continental Divide and was a nurse at St. Patrick’s hospital in Missoula when I was born.

My father’s ancestry was English and northern European, while my mother came from French Canadian, Irish, and English stock, with an admixture of Native American via Canada. If you want to know what this part of Montana was like back then, read A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean or watch the movie. They have a room dedicated to him and his book at the Seeley Lake Historical Society.

While living at Seeley Lake, my Grandpa Bill Peilow worked for the Anaconda Lumber Company. My other Grandpa, Fred Cook, was a professional gambler working out of Los Angeles who took the family to Seeley Lake to vacation and fish. My dad also had roots on his mother’s side going back to Puritan days from the 1630s in Massachusetts.

My mother’s family was Episcopalian. Missoula was also near the Flathead Indian Reservation, a place as large as the state of Delaware, where the Salish and other tribes had been putting on pow-wows since 1898. Our family members often attended these events where there were teepees and all kinds of Indian songs, horses, and regalia. So Indian culture was also part of our family background.

In 1951 my family moved to Midland, Michigan, where my father had been offered an entry-level chemist’s job with the Dow Chemical Company in the Saran Wrap Division. We had to leave behind my younger sister Barbara, who had been a “blue baby” and who spent the rest of her shortened life in a Montana mental institution, where they said she was a delightful presence. A real family tragedy though. In Michigan, my sister Sandy was born in 1952 and my sister Christine in 1956. They got special medical treatment at birth so came out okay.

While living in Michigan, we attended St. John’s Episcopal Church, with Sunday School taking place after the service. I loved all aspects of church life, was confirmed there at the age of 12, and always felt a sense of inner peace in the basement where Sunday School went on. My mother laughed when I told her something “St. John” had said. This, of course, was the minister, whose actual name was Mr. Williams. Many times I later thought about becoming an Episcopalian minister myself, but did not.

Along with church, life in Midland followed the usual patterns of everyday life in an American factory town, with sports being the main occupation besides school.

So this was how my personal “Truman Show” began. Let me explain that comment with Bô Yin Râ’s teaching us that which planet we are born on and what our life is like here is a result of our karma, based on our own choices, from our life before earthly incarnation. He also explains that our arrival here is what is symbolized by legends of the “fall” of man.

Teenage Years and College

In 1961, when I was 13, Dow Chemical transferred my dad to be a production manager at the Dow-Badische textile plant near Williamsburg, VA. It was a big change from the chilly, hard-working, isolated North to the sunny, slow-moving, segregated South.

My parents rented a house on the edge of Williamsburg’s Restored Area in the old colonial town and Virginia capital that had been turned by the Rockefellers into an early American living history museum. I was enrolled in James Blair high school, where I graduated in 1964.

I was later sent to Yale for college, a place the school’s guidance counselor had picked out, but where I felt so out of place that I soon dropped out. Later I went to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, where I felt much more at home and where I was left alone to make my own way. I also began to write poetry. One of my poems had the title, “I’m Searchin’ for J. Christ.” To be honest, fulfillment of that wish has taken a very long time but finally began to happen. Not without a lot of pain though.

Williamsburg was right on the edge of the world’s largest cluster of naval and military bases, and I learned later that just outside town was “The Farm.” This was the CIA’s main training center from which spooks-to-be were let loose to harass people in the neighboring area. Yale was one of the main recruiting grounds for the CIA, and, with my good grades and writing skills, I guess the guidance counselor, who no doubt had government connections, had expected me to join up.

But I was a big fan of Bob Dylan at the time and would much rather have become a beatnik. So after leaving Yale, I traveled around the country for a couple of years, rather forlornly, before returning home to attend William and Mary, where I made Phi Beta Kappa and had a lot of friends. I had also avoided the draft so never made it to the hellhole of Vietnam!

When we first arrived in Williamsburg, we attended Bruton Parish Church, but after my dad moved out of the house, Mom started going to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church out on Jamestown Road. I had served as an acolyte at Bruton Parish, where I was the minister’s mainstay pick for the 8 am communion service. I liked the atmosphere in the church and parish house, though when they tried to have a dinner for teenagers, it literally broke into a food fight. And these were the kids of the town’s leading citizens! So the dinners were called off. Pretty sad if you ask me.

High school became so damn boring that I actually quit going toward the end of my senior year, but they let me graduate anyway, maybe since I was destined to go to Yale. I have often wished I had dropped out in the ninth grade and gone back to Montana to become a cowboy!

Still, I loved Williamsburg and spent many hours wandering through the Restored Area. The sense of proportion in the houses of that era have no match anywhere in the U.S. To show you how close I felt to the town, I’ll just mention that when I was a junior in high school my parents built a house on Page Street, a five-minute walk from the colonial Capitol. My mom worked as a tour guide for Colonial Williamsburg for 25 years. When she retired they gave her a big silver bowl which she later gave me. For a couple of years I played an 18th century clarinet in the “Band of Musick.” If you’ve ever toured Williamsburg, you know what these things mean.

During my senior year at James Blair High School, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. I didn’t know it at the time, but later I learned so much about those who killed Kennedy it still makes me feel sick. Speaking of Yale, a book I later read by a professor named Donald Gibson showed that the ringleaders in the assassination of Kennedy included higher-ups at the Yale Law School along with the Washington Post. Funny that people today lament that the Post has become such a nothing rag in the internet age, but maybe they deserve it for selling out so much.

Also when I was a senior I was kicked off the student council when they found out I was planning to introduce a motion to integrate the public schools. Of course integration soon happened anyway.

By this time, I was reading writers like Kerouac, Norman Mailer, the beat poets, and various writers from world literature and history. So after I quit Yale and landed at William and Mary I majored in English and took courses with a maximum writing component.

Meanwhile, the CIA was poisoning us college kids with LSD laced with strychnine to get us to call off the antiwar marches, and I ended up in the hands of a doctor from Eastern State Hospital, a big state mental institution. This quack proceeded to expose me to the horrors of Thorazine, and I suffered from the side effects of this ghastly chemical for decades. I think the name of this CIA kindness was MK-Ultra.

Still, I had a very ambiguous attitude toward the protest movement. I opposed the Vietnam War, but the conformity of being just one of a crowd turned me against street action. During the summer of 1969 I had more interest in watching the moon landing than paying attention to Woodstock.

Off to Washington, D.C.

But the CIA had left a loophole in trying to knock me off. Having made Phi Beta Kappa, I had a free ticket to federal government employment, so I applied and was offered a job in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Civil Service Commission. At the Commission they even told me I had the makings of a “supergrade.”

This was the start of a government career that lasted 32 years in three different segments. The segments were separated by two years of teaching history at a private school and then two more years of semi-employment after fleeing Washington during the Reagan administration. Meanwhile, while in college, I had begun to study Eastern religions, then, with my then-wife, joined a “cult” with superficial Eastern religious overtones that met at the Friends Meeting House on Florida Avenue in Washington.

I’m sorry to have to aim some criticism at this cult, and don’t want to offend anyone. But I guess I’ll have to anyway in order to try to be honest. The head of the cult taught a type of Buddhist meditation, but after a few years I realized that the cult, which turned out to be worldwide, was really a dead-end by which people tried to make themselves into “gods.” The basic idea was to develop a “good ego.”

Some called it a religion, but I didn’t find it spiritual at all. There were people who devoted their entire lives to it and a lot of play acting, but I also observed people who died prematurely of cancer, became serial predators/groomers or homosexual activists, or literally went insane. Breakup of marriages and families was routine. Again, I don’t like to criticize, because people really were looking for things out of the ordinary. Also, the cult had connections all the way up to the Kennedys at one time.

Fortunately, I knew I was not and would never be a “god,” though I gave it “the old college try.” But by this time, my wife had kicked me out of the house with the help of the cult leader, so I married another woman from the cult. We then quit the cult after a dispute with the leader’s successor after he died.

While this chaos was going on, I resigned from the government, and we moved to what was actually a lovely little farm way out in Union County, West Virginia—a total escape, though done in desperation. My “Plan B” was to become a novelist. I did write a pretty good book which, however, failed to sell. It was a satire on the “Reagan Revolution,” which the publisher I wrote to didn’t want to touch.

So we went broke and had to return to Washington, though I learned a lot of survival skills mucking around in West Virginia that stood me in good stead in the years to come. By this time, I had four children by my two marriages. Along the way, I tried to get custody of my two older sons, but just ended up throwing away a lot of money on shyster lawyers and “counselors.”

Settling Down in King George, Virginia

When my wife and I, with our baby daughter and her pregnant—my two older sons lived with their mother and stepfather in Annapolis, MD—came back to Washington from West Virginia, we were destitute. I had quit my government job, but now got an offer from—of all places—NASA, on the space shuttle program. I guess it did help to be smart and a good writer, as well as to have reemployment rights from previous federal government service.

So we bought a two-acre place in rural King George, Virginia, kind of rundown, and two hours each way from my job downtown at NASA headquarters. Soon after we moved in, the space shuttle Challenger blew up from causes I had been told about, and I suddenly became a world-famous whistleblower when NASA started to lie about it. Much later I wrote about this in a book called Challenger Revealed: An Insider’s Account of How the Reagan Administration Caused the Greatest Tragedy of the Space Age. I’ll brag a little and say that one reviewer called it the best book they’d ever read! I said myself that in a thousand years this is the one book on the Challenger disaster that would still be read.

After I testified on the Challenger disaster, I went to work at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Management Service, the agency that processes civilian government payments. I mainly wrote administrative reports but meanwhile learned about U.S. economic history and taught courses on government financial operations. It was then I learned how the government had turned over control of the country’s financial system to the Federal Reserve back in 1913. And it wasn’t the government that owned the Federal Reserve—it was the world’s biggest bankers, including the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, etc. These were the people who saw themselves as the “rulers of the universe,” while the rest of us might just as well drop dead.

But I still had an ache deep down inside my soul. None of my external activities had ever taken that ache away, though my job, along with life on the farm with the rhythms of gardening, maintaining the house and outbuildings, raising poultry, living close to nature, having kids (with the older ones visiting when they could), plus hiking, mountain climbing, and pick-up basketball, all helped me stay somewhat sane.

But something essential was missing. I tried to meditate but could not, even when I went off in the woods to be by myself. I did a lot of reading, tried listening to spiritual music, and got in touch with places like the Monroe Institute, or followers of spiritual teachers like Omraam Mikhaël Aïvanov, Sant Mat, Sri Chinmoy, Inayat Khan, Yogananda, things like that. But obviously there was a “secret” I was not aware of.

For a while I looked for a church the family could attend. We ended up at a Methodist Church, though I was disappointed that the minister knew nothing about the “method” that Methodists were supposed to follow. They even got me to teach adult Sunday School. But after a while, my wife and I always seemed to get into a big fight over nothing around the time we were supposed to leave for church on Sunday mornings. So we just stopped going, with no one else in the family seeming to miss it.

Finally, my wife seemed to lose all interest in helping out with the garden and farm and took a part-time job in town. When I contemplated the future, I saw that we were going to end up moving to a house in the suburbs, so I then began to “hit the bottle,” which began a nine-year descent into the throes of depression and alcoholism, a couple of DUIs, a broken home, and a divorce. An incredible amount of sadness for all concerned.

Life Crashes in on Me, But New Things Happen

But something new had begun when I went on a meditation retreat in the Catskill Mountains put on by followers of a female Hindu guru named Karunamayi who sang beautiful devotional songs called “bhajans.” She said that if you wanted to learn meditation, the guru to follow was Shivabalyogi. I did locate this man and for seven years traveled with him on his U.S. tours using my government annual leave.

This was during my years struggling with alcoholism, but I did stay sober while on tour and did in fact learn to meditate. I also wrote a book about the guru, whom we called Swamiji, with the title In the Footsteps of the Yogi. Swamiji was a human being, all right, but almost like someone from another planet. He was the kindest, simplest, most honest and decent person I ever met. Also the funniest and one of the most vulnerable, which I saw when I accidentally shut his hand in a car door. Even what seemed like disasters were the occasion for jokes and always seemed to work out okay.

I also studied the books of another Hindu guru named Ramdas, whose successor Satchidananda wrote and gave me the devotional name of Ramcharandas, meaning “Servant of the Feet of God.”

It was when I got a second DUI in October 2004 that I moved out of the house, as they took away my driver’s license, making it necessary for me to live near the train station in Fredericksburg, VA, so I could get to my job. When they sent me to jail for 10 days, my office gave me paid annual leave!

I was able to get sober and began to attend AA meetings, which was almost as much of a cult as the one I once belonged to in Washington. Their system seemed to work, but when I asked my wife if I could move back in, she said no and divorced me.

My wife got the suburban house I’d had built for her, and I ended up living with my sister and her family at the end of the Metro line into Washington from Viena, VA. Having lost my driver’s license, I bought a moped to ride to AA meetings. I was also required to go to a therapist who told me how arrogant I was! Well, as I said, I had realized a long time ago I wasn’t a god!

But I also continued to practice the meditation Swamiji had taught me and have done so every day now for almost 30 years. It’s been my lifeline. Those people from India really know something about feeding the soul. Some of them anyway. I think it was this, plus my Native American heritage and my Puritan forebears that saved me.

I can assure you—it takes a long time for an ordinary person like myself to learn to live within my own consciousness, not just on the surface of the reactive brain subject to animal instincts. AI will never ever do this for anyone. The idea that AI will someday replace people is insane.

I continued to work for the Treasury Department until I qualified for civil service retirement in January 2007, when I retired and published Challenger Revealed. I also started writing articles on economics, focusing on reform of the monetary system based on ideas I’d learned from the time I worked at the Carter White House. Most of these articles can be found on the Global Research website. These led to another book entitled We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, which built on work I’d done with Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the America Monetary Institute and Congressman Dennis Kucinich, who introduced monetary reform legislation in 2011.

Also after retirement, I moved back to Williamsburg to live with my mother and went to work as assistant manager of The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg on Merchant Square, a job I really enjoyed. Very nice people there and plenty of free samples. Their chocolate-covered peanuts were amazing. In early 2008, I met my future wife Karen, and we got married in a civil ceremony, with some of our kids attending, in April 2009. Karen joined me in my daily meditation practice.

We Head for the Hills

Karen was a kindergarten teacher, but we decided to “head for the hills” by moving to Roanoke, VA. She worked at a hospital, and I worked for a couple of realty companies doing maintenance on their inventory of rental homes. We also flipped a couple of houses ourselves and rented out a couple of our own properties. It was a good life, and I didn’t miss working for the government a bit. Karen and I taught meditation at a place called the Lifestream Center, hosted a meditation group at our home, traveled to a few places, including Mexico and Ireland, met a lot of interesting people, and worked through our differences.

We also sampled quite a few churches, including three different Catholic ones, since Karen was a “cradle Catholic.” Then in 2012, we traveled back to Washington for a ceremony at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, where we had been meeting with a friendly priest who helped us qualify to get married as Catholics. Karen’s mother was also there, and at the ceremony I felt a spiritual presence I had never experienced before.

As always, I read a lot, we made a lot of contacts, and studied a huge number of different teachings, including some based on “channeling” and some that put a lot of stock in so-called extraterrestrials and UFOs. Finally, I wrote a monster of a book entitled Return of the Aeons, where I tried to pull together everything that I had learned in my lifetime of spiritual searching.

Even so, I was hitting another dead end. Our attempt to establish a group in Roanoke was a great learning experience with lovely people, but our finances weren’t looking too good, and we were living too far away from our kids and siblings who were largely concentrated in the Washington area.

Maryland

So one fine day we decided to return to Maryland. We looked around and found a 200 year-old stone cottage that looked like those we had seen in Ireland, except sitting on Main Street in a little town in Washington County in the Maryland Blue Ridge Mountains. It was right on the edge of the Antietam Battlefield if you know where that is. Definitely off the beaten path, with a lot of Mennonite farms in the area.

Karen saw the cottage advertised on-line on a Thursday in November 2013, and on Saturday, we drove the four hours up from Roanoke and bought the house in a cold driving rainstorm. We paid $80,000 cash and spent another $60K fixing it up while doing most of the work myself except the electrical wiring. Karen found a teaching job in a public classical charter school that was right up her alley and would last her until retirement which came during Covid. We joined a small-town Catholic church the next town over, and I continued with AA.

We loved the area we found. Our house is within a short drive of four national parks, the Potomac River, several towns that began as pre-Revolutionary frontier settlements, dozens of old stone houses, barns, churches, and bridges, the Appalachian Trail, and Indian sites dating back over 13,000 years.

I also worked for six years as a visitor center host for the Maryland Park Service and, with another researcher, discovered an ancient Indian burial ground where I’ve asked my family to spread my ashes someday. I’ve given presentations at local historical societies and recently posted an article on my Three Sages Substack entitled “A Place to Love: South Mountain Maryland - History and Culture” Part One, Part Two, and Part Three.

On the dark side are the “underground Pentagon” and Fort Ritchie, once a World War II Army Intelligence facility. Here David Rockefeller learned to be a spook prior to his becoming godfather of the CIA, followed by its carrying out the Kennedy assassination and the overthrow of countless foreign governments. (See my book Our Country Then and Now, the chapter on “The Rockefeller Republic.)

But another change was coming to our spiritual life—the biggest change yet.