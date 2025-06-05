From Global Research: UK's Insane Strategy for Fighting Russia and China; and Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."
Richard C. Cook comments: Great Britain’s military madmen are outlining their strategy for waging war against Russia and China “both at once”; obviously, their intention is to sucker the US into doing the heavy lifting for them, just like WWI and II. Meanwhile, Trump thrashes around to hide the fact that the US is bankrupt as the $36 trillion deficit grows by the day.
UK’s Insane Strategy of Fighting Russia, China and Giving Nukes to Neo-Nazi Junta
The “Big Beautiful Bill”: Another 60 Billion for Ukraine. Senator Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Violation of The Logan Act
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Another day, another scam to screw the public------