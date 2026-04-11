Three Sages

Three Sages

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AnnT
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Jeffrey Sachs was part of the Globalist team trying to derail Trump in 2020. ~1:25, at the X-link below. Jeffrey Sachs is just another propped up chew, trying to deflect blame from the tribe, who never provides any wise correct analysis, & often goes on about his connections/name-dropping. The jews play all sides, pushing the tribe's sinister agenda and trying to control the "blame narrative."

https://x.com/NXTGENMENTALITY/status/1794756652824207577

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