From Common Dreams: "Trump and Netanyahu: Two Madmen Playing God" by Dr Jeffrey D. Sachs, April 6, 2006.

Richard C. Cook comments: Is this how the American-Zionist Empire ends? To coin a phrase in contemporary parlance—”Does it have a right to exist?” The answer has to be “No.” But what about Trump’s “New Golden Age” we have heard so much about? The answer to that is also “No.” For there is a higher spiritual law. Tyrants may flaunt it—but only for so long.