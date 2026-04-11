From Common Dreams: "Trump and Netanyahu: Two Madmen Playing God"
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From Common Dreams: "Trump and Netanyahu: Two Madmen Playing God" by Dr Jeffrey D. Sachs, April 6, 2006.
Richard C. Cook comments: Is this how the American-Zionist Empire ends? To coin a phrase in contemporary parlance—”Does it have a right to exist?” The answer has to be “No.” But what about Trump’s “New Golden Age” we have heard so much about? The answer to that is also “No.” For there is a higher spiritual law. Tyrants may flaunt it—but only for so long.
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Jeffrey Sachs was part of the Globalist team trying to derail Trump in 2020. ~1:25, at the X-link below. Jeffrey Sachs is just another propped up chew, trying to deflect blame from the tribe, who never provides any wise correct analysis, & often goes on about his connections/name-dropping. The jews play all sides, pushing the tribe's sinister agenda and trying to control the "blame narrative."
https://x.com/NXTGENMENTALITY/status/1794756652824207577