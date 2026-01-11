Richard C. Cook comments: Astute observers realize that we are in the midst of what fairly may be called “World War III.” But there are significant disagreements over who is on which side, what the issues are that are at stake, and what the outcome is likely to be. Meanwhile, within the U.S., the struggle between pro- and anti-Trump forces is becoming so heated, a potential or actual “civil war” seems to be on the boards.

Simplistic thinking speaks of the U.S. vs. Russia and/or China, though the old perceived dichotomy between capitalism vs. communism or the “free world” vs. authoritarianism remains in play. But we also see analysts pointing beyond such chimeras to the underlying dynamics, often with allegations of worldwide conspiracies involving, for instance, a Zionist plot to take over the world, a similar but also devious enterprise run by globalist finance or the “money power,” a war against humanity by international crime lords working across borders or even continents, a spiritual assault on the human race by invisible demons, the “Q” theory of “white hats” supporting Trump’s crusade to free the world from the “deep state,” a depiction of competing power centers attacking each other for primacy within the same geopolitical space, or all of the above and more we haven’t thought of yet.

How do we navigate such a morass?

Well, many are trying, with lesser or greater or success. We at Three Sages have our own opinions, which we write about almost daily, but there is also a collection of other commentators to whom we listen and whose views we respect. One of these is Forbidden News, run by Alexandra Bruce. Lately, Forbidden News has given a lot of coverage to the events taking place between the U.S. and Venezuela. Here’s their latest:

General Blaine Holt Discusses Maduro, Cartels & the End of the Post-WWII Financial Order: THERE ARE STRONG ARGUMENTS TO BE MADE THAT MADURO’S CASE IS A MATTER FOR MILITARY COURT, NOT FEDERAL COURT.