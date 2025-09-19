St. Paul’s First Letter to Timothy 6:2c-12

Beloved:

Teach and urge these things.

Whoever teaches something different

and does not agree with the sound words of our Lord Jesus Christ

and the religious teaching

is conceited, understanding nothing,

and has a morbid disposition for arguments and verbal disputes.

From these come envy, rivalry, insults, evil suspicions,

and mutual friction among people with corrupted minds,

who are deprived of the truth,

supposing religion to be a means of gain.

Indeed, religion with contentment is a great gain.

For we brought nothing into the world,

just as we shall not be able to take anything out of it.

If we have food and clothing, we shall be content with that.

Those who want to be rich are falling into temptation and into a trap

and into many foolish and harmful desires,

which plunge them into ruin and destruction.

For the love of money is the root of all evils,

and some people in their desire for it have strayed from the faith

and have pierced themselves with many pains.



But you, man of God, avoid all this.

Instead, pursue righteousness, devotion,

faith, love, patience, and gentleness.

Compete well for the faith.

Lay hold of eternal life,

to which you were called when you made the noble confession

in the presence of many witnesses.