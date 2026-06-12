Three Sages

Three Sages

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Theworldidreamof
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You are truly an enlightened one. Please never give up on shining your light here. You are such a special being here!

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Theworldidreamof
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Is there anyone on earth who can fault the teachings of Christ? Nobody can! Yet they still reject him. I had a friend once say to me, if he were to come again, they would all still reject him again. This is the truth of so many people in the world today, still. In these times of troubles, why not listen to his words of wisdom? Not to give up all your possessions to those evil ones who want to take it all away from you. But rather to think, all of these possessions the evil ones want to take off us, mean nothing to us, ultimately, as our true life exists somewhere else away from everything that they want to deprive us of in this world! We are from above you!

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