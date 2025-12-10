For my yoke is easy and my burden light."
Alleluia
R. Alleluia, alleluia.
Behold, the Lord comes to save his people;
blessed are those prepared to meet him.
R. Alleluia, alleluia.
Gospel of Matthew 11:28-30.
Jesus said to the crowds:
“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened,
and I will give you rest.
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me,
for I am meek and humble of heart;
and you will find rest for yourselves.
For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
That is ever in my mind as I go about my work.