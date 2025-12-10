Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Behold, the Lord comes to save his people;

blessed are those prepared to meet him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel of Matthew 11:28-30.

Jesus said to the crowds:

“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened,

and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you and learn from me,

for I am meek and humble of heart;

and you will find rest for yourselves.

For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”