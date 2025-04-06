RCC: Over the past few months of his three-year mission, Jesus has been spending most of his time in the vicinity of Jerusalem in southern Judea. Just east of the ancient city, location of the Jewish Temple, are the Judaean Mountains, site of Jesus’s birthplace of Bethlehem. Beyond the mountains is the Judaean wilderness, leading down to the Jordan River where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

Through his teaching and presence, Jesus has made many friends and disciples both in Jerusalem and the surrounding region. Some have been part of the Jewish intelligentsia but most are ordinary people who work for a living as artisans or farmers or women who are wives, mothers, widows, and homemakers. Some men are even tax collectors or others who serve the Roman occupiers. Increasingly, Jesus is being seen as a figure in the tradition of the Jewish prophets who have come to warn people of coming tribulation. The word “Messiah” has been mentioned. To his closest followers, Jesus has been speaking of the “Kingdom of Heaven” or messages he receives from his “Father.”

Of course the priests of the Temple and their collaborators among the scribes and the cult of the Pharisees have also been watching Jesus closely. Among the allies of the priesthood are a wealthy merchant class whose specialty is setting up tables at the Temple to exchange currencies or sell animals for sacrifices at extortionate prices.

At times the priests have sent out agents to try catching Jesus at unguarded moments making statements that may subject him to charges of blasphemy or heresy. The scriptures make it clear that a plot is stirring behind the scenes to arrest Jesus, expose him to trial, and possibly turn him over to the Roman authorities for punishment. But even among the Roman soldiers are a few in awe of Jesus, his elevated teachings, and his spiritual power.

We now look in at a scene taking place at the Temple where Jesus is teaching people gathered from around the city. Here a woman accused of the capital crime of adultery is brought before Jesus to tempt him into failing to uphold the Jewish law.

John 8:1-11: A Woman Caught in Adultery

Jesus returned to the Mount of Olives, but early the next morning he was back again at the Temple. A crowd soon gathered, and he sat down and taught them. As he was speaking, the teachers of religious law and the Pharisees brought a woman who had been caught in the act of adultery. They put her in front of the crowd.

“Teacher,” they said to Jesus, “this woman was caught in the act of adultery. The law of Moses says to stone her. What do you say?”

They were trying to trap him into saying something they could use against him, but Jesus stooped down and wrote in the dust with his finger. They kept demanding an answer, so he stood up again and said, “All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone!” Then he stooped down again and wrote in the dust.

When the accusers heard this, they slipped away one by one, beginning with the oldest, until only Jesus was left in the middle of the crowd with the woman. Then Jesus stood up again and said to the woman, “Where are your accusers? Didn’t even one of them condemn you?”

“No, Lord,” she said.

And Jesus said, “Neither do I. Go and sin no more.”

RCC: Around the same time, Jesus received a message that a man named Lazarus, a family member of some of Jesus’s followers, had died. This incident took place near Jerusalem during the weeks before his final entry into the city on the day we now celebrate as Palm Sunday.

The sisters of Lazarus sent word to Jesus, saying,

“Master, the one you love is ill.”

When Jesus heard this he said,

“This illness is not to end in death,

but is for the glory of God,

that the Son of God may be glorified through it.”

Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus.

So when he heard that he was ill,

he remained for two days in the place where he was.

Then after this he said to his disciples,

"Let us go back to Judea.”

When Jesus arrived, he found that Lazarus

had already been in the tomb for four days.

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming,

she went to meet him;

but Mary sat at home.

Martha said to Jesus,

“Lord, if you had been here,

my brother would not have died.

But even now I know that whatever you ask of God,

God will give you.”

Jesus said to her,

“Your brother will rise.”

Martha said,

“I know he will rise,

in the resurrection on the last day.”

Jesus told her,

“I am the resurrection and the life;

whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live,

and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.

Do you believe this?”

She said to him, “Yes, Lord.

I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God,

the one who is coming into the world.”

He became perturbed and deeply troubled, and said,

“Where have you laid him?”

They said to him, “Sir, come and see.”

And Jesus wept.

So the Jews said, “See how he loved him.”

But some of them said,

“Could not the one who opened the eyes of the blind man

have done something so that this man would not have died?”

So Jesus, perturbed again, came to the tomb.

It was a cave, and a stone lay across it.

Jesus said, “Take away the stone.”

Martha, the dead man’s sister, said to him,

“Lord, by now there will be a stench;

he has been dead for four days.”

Jesus said to her,

“Did I not tell you that if you believe

you will see the glory of God?”

So they took away the stone.

And Jesus raised his eyes and said,

“Father, I thank you for hearing me.

I know that you always hear me;

but because of the crowd here I have said this,

that they may believe that you sent me.”

And when he had said this,

He cried out in a loud voice,

“Lazarus, come out!”

The dead man came out,

tied hand and foot with burial bands,

and his face was wrapped in a cloth.

So Jesus said to them,

“Untie him and let him go.”

Now many of the Jews who had come to Mary

and seen what he had done began to believe in him.

RCC: Down through the ages, people who have followed Jesus and his teachings have tried always to temper justice with mercy as Jesus did with the woman taken in adultery. In fact, Jesus’s way of dealing with human beings and their foibles has been so impressive that many have devoted their lives to passing on the message. One of these was St. Paul.

Paul never met Jesus during Jesus’s lifetime. Instead, as a leader among the Pharisees, Paul was one of those most vehement in persecuting Jesus’s followers—until the famous conversion incident on the road to Damascus.

Paul himself became a leading promulgator of Jesus’s teachings, becoming himself the “Apostle to the Gentiles.” This eventually earned him judgment at the hands of the Romans. According to tradition, “In 61 A.D. Paul arrived in Rome... Here he was beheaded between 65 and 67 A.D. His body was buried two miles away from the place of his martyrdom, in the sepulchral area along the Ostiense Way, owned by a devout Christian woman named Lucina, which was part of a pre-existent burial place.”

Paul wrote numerous letters to his newly-Christian followers, with the Letter to the Romans perhaps the most highly regarded. Here’s a sample:

Brothers and sisters:

Those who are in the flesh cannot please God.

But you are not in the flesh;

on the contrary, you are in the spirit,

if only the Spirit of God dwells in you.

Whoever does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

But if Christ is in you,

although the body is dead because of sin,

the spirit is alive because of righteousness.

If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you,

the one who raised Christ from the dead

will give life to your mortal bodies also,

through his Spirit dwelling in you.

RCC: There are some very deep teachings in this short passage.