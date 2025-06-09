Richard C. Cook Comments:

Migration of peoples within our incredibly complex world is so mind-boggling and often heartbreaking that it is easy for us to go off the deep end in finger-pointing, recrimination, and dreaming up easy but impractical solutions.

Take, for instance, the huge problem of the admission of millions of illegal immigrants into the US in recent years and the determination of the Trump administration to take mitigating action. And yes, I know, even to use the term “illegal immigration” pushes dozens of social and political hot buttons and assures that by using that term in print, I have now automatically been “canceled” by millions of my fellow earth-inhabitants.

So I would like to make an earnest plea that we all back off a few hundred miles and try to deal with the problems the world now faces due, for instance, to the radical discrepancies between the “haves” and “have-nots” of the planet, as well as among whole nations and continents. Such discrepancies obviously contribute to the motivations of people to decide to leave one place and try to move to another.

The riots taking place over the last couple of day in California, for instance, have already evoked millions of words in print and on the air without adding much to our desperately needed understanding. We don’t even know, for instance, how many “illegals” there are at present in the US, where they came from, where they live, where the money comes from they try to survive on, or any other data of importance.

As a way to broach the topic, here is today’s column on the subject by Jeff Childers in his C&C News. Obviously, he does not answer the larger questions, but he does point to some of the underlying issues.

FIESTA IN LA ☙ Monday, June 9, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS