The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into radio stations backed by leftist billionaire George Soros for broadcasting live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

As Breitbart News reported last year, a group backed by Hungarian-born Soros purchased over 200 Audacy radio stations and even took foreign investments to make his bid. The radio stations cover over 40 media markets in the United States, giving the leftist billionaire unprecedented control over communication.

