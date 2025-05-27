Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, The presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives is made manifest by the “fruits of the Spirit,” giving us love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Who doesn’t want more of every one of these! In this Faith Reflections, take a moment to remember how the Holy Spirit dwells within us always. You express your devotion, and the fruits of the Holy Spirit in your life, through the many special intentions you send to the National Shrine of St. Jude. We will bring your prayers to the altar of St. Jude at the National Shrine, where they will be remembered in the Masses and prayers of the Claretians. May every beautiful aspect of the Holy Spirit fill your heart with goodness and hope always. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

The National Shrine of St. Jude

