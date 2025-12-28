Richard C. Cook comments: It is my honor to reintroduce our readers to the third member of the Three Sages, after myself and Dr. Lewis Coleman, the esteemed Dr. Fadi Lama. Born in Bethlehem, Palestine, Fadi is a Palestinian Christian whose ancestral lands were stolen in the Nakba of 1947-1948. Fadi’s father had the presence of mind to send his young son to America for his higher education, where he earned a PhD in Engineering at Georgia Tech University. Fadi later opened a factory in Germany that operates until this day and became an important geopolitical commentator, publishing his “magnum opus,” Why the West Can't Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World in 2023. Today, Fadi lives and works quietly from an undisclosed Eurasian location.

Fadi sent me the following letter a couple of days ago. Please join me in welcoming his return to the pages of Three Sages!

Hello Richard,

I hope that 2025 wasn’t too bad for you and your family, and that 2026 will be a good year for you all.

As you may have noticed, I have been rather lazy in 2025. In geopolitics not much of interest... as all that’s happening falls in line with my previous analyses. Essentially we are in the transition phase to Two Worlds during which time the Empire will try to grab as many resource rich nations as it can, while at home it continues reinforcing the totalitarian surveillance police state in preparation for End of Empire. By the way, “AI” in the West has nothing to do with improving real economic activity, as it has been successfully implemented in Chinese industry; rather AI in the west is all about iron clad surveillance and control of the masses in the West and a tool for global political blackmail, targeted assassinations, and decapitation strikes.

The end of this transition will occur when the Empire clashes directly with a major power, something the Empire has been very careful to avoid; alternately the end of the transition will occur when the economic debacle can no longer be hidden by the stock market Ponzi scheme and MSM talking heads.

Accordingly, my focus lately has been on tracking economic events and the unravelling of the narrative... recall in my book I stated that the G-7 have been in a recession since 2007 and this is reflected in the drop of real income of 90% of Western populations since then. This was covered up by central bank interventions QE and zero interest rates, precious metals manipulations, inflating the “AI” bubble, and MSM lies. These gimmicks only kicked the can down the road and made the fundamentals worse, which is reflected in the significantly worse socioeconomic conditions across the board in the West, rising bond yields and decline in central bank holding of Treasuries:

Since 2022 the US 10-year bond yield has been higher than China’s:

Since Covid, the global fiat currency system has been in an accelerated decline. The $’s value shrank by 60% when measured against real money:

Could 2026 be End of Empire? I don’t know.... in the meantime my recommendation is:

Sit back, relax and watch the show. Load up on popcorn while you can.

Cheers!

Fadi