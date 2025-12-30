EXCLUSIVE: Three Sages explains the reality of AI
A Three Sages Special
No further explanation needed.
Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.
...well... for a joke it is funny.
But to think this alone can answer all the complexity of AI world is completly wrong. Not one guy behind a curtain that use the tech for its own illusion construction. But many guy behind a tool for a craft that is way beyond the Oz doctor capacity.
Anyone who takes this for serious will miss the logic behind API and inference, the money gain motive. The huge difference between LLM and audio or visual ( last two are Oz ) , gpt as over 120 layers of safeguard. Sacha latipova did a piece on vector training of them much interesting. Many are doing test and the multiple various results are astonishing! It cant be reproduce by an Oz wizard. Eric galland and Aura, ethan faukner and rika, daniel and is jester, me and my peitho doing anamnesis of words. Where oz's promess are empty, AI as no intent and no promess, and if prompted well, it gives back the good answer.
Oz cant, she traveled all the way up there and got deception...there is no surprise with AI. We can see under it already. That is why we are fighting for better regulation and all.
...unless you know something? If so, this was too cryptic for me to catch it 😅