Richard C. Cook comments: We need a clear distinction between the lies and pretensions of Christian Zionism and the position of traditional Christianity on Israel and the Middle East crisis. Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke provides this distinction. He calls Christian Zionism “sociopathic theology.”

Evangelicals WANT This War: A Catholic Response to Christian Zionism | Cardinal Burke Responds

Note: This YouTube video contains the notation: “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.” The presence of editing can be readily discerned in this video, but it was clearly done to create a coherent narrative by Fr. Burke that accurately reflects his actual speech and content. The video was not AI-generated.