The European Union is rightly considered a vassal in subservience to the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire that believes it is justified in ruling the entire world. This Empire is the creature of the globalist financial elite.

Their objective is to transform humanity into a gigantic anthill, with the human individual a soulless insect whose entire existence from birth to its arranged hour of death is programmed to serve the collective topped off by the money lenders.

This is entirely a materialistic credo. The lives of the ants are ruled in every detail by overseers carefully selected for their heedless cruelty. The ants of course are slaves. At the time slavery was predominant in America, it was observed that their numbers tended to grow beyond their economic usefulness due to their propensity to have children. An enslaved workforce must therefore be culled. The means of choice for today’s culling is the “plandemic”: death by weaponized viruses and “jabs.”

So what we have, and what Europe is implementing at breakneck speed, is a two-tiered society: wealth, licentiousness, and “freedom” for the elite and their “house-servants” (Davos); and, meanwhile, “communism” for the masses. This, of course, is the essence of Marxism, which came into being under the direction of wealthy financiers. Today’s “woke” Marxists are all funded by billionaires who lure the masses by fantasies of sexual license to toil until the age of around 60, when “hospice” time arrives; or, most recently, remdesivir and hyperventilation.

It’s 1984, of course, whose nursery has always been Great Britain, the nation of pirates, banksters, slave traders, the Tavistock Institute, and the Fabian Society.

This system is exemplified by three “non-profits”; a.k.a. “NGOs,” all European in origin.

1) The World Economic Forum (WEF) is in charge of training the political overseers of the “end-of-history” anthill. At the WEF they are granted PhDs in preening, gazing into mirrors, and uttering propaganda even as they sleep.

2) The George Soros apparatus called “Open Societies” is tasked with “regime change” operations against national governments that prefer their family-religion-language traditions to the transhumanist death sentence;

3) The World Health Organization (WHO) is euthanasia-central.

The system created by these entities is financed and disciplined by the monetary structure with usury as its main engine, overseen by the Bank for International Settlements, with its operational center in the City of London, and its offshore money laundering tentacles in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere. Wall Street is a junior partner.

What I have just described runs Europe out of the Brussels headquarters of the EU and NATO. Key figures are Mark Rutte, the NATO “CEO,” and two women of surpassing incompetence—Ursula von der Leyen , European Commission president, and Kaja Kallas, EU foreign minister.

Under the Barack Obama—Hillary Clinton—Joe Biden regimes, the US had come a long way toward being subdued and subjected to the anthill project. The way had been prepared by a century of subversion and control by a series of elitist coups starting with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, continuing through two world wars and the 1948 founding of Israel, takeover of the U.S. government by the Rockefeller clique which fashioned the National Security State, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, the Vietnam War, the first Iraq War, the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the NATO destruction of Yugoslavia, the 9/11 false-flag, the “War on Terror” destruction of the Middle East, the expansion of NATO to Russia’s borders, and the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine via the 2014 Maidan overthrow of the legitimate Ukrainian government.

The first Trump presidency was a bump in the road, with Trump roped into the plot to the extent possible, followed today by Trump 2.0. While many Trump supporters are well aware of the anthill plot, the jury is obviously still out on events yet to come.

Meanwhile, Europe lies in chains, the causes of which are the total collapse of the Ukrainian military and government in the proxy war Europe has been coerced to support, willful action by the US to separate Europe from cheap Russian energy (including the terrorist attack on Nord Stream), the impending victory of Russia on the battlefield, the refusal of Russia to submit to the anthill project, and the rising up of millions of Europeans who also refuse to submit to the destruction of their traditions, religions, and nationhood.

Trump 2.0 has made noises about backing out of the proxy war and coming to a settlement with the maligned Russians. Great Britain, under lead-Fabian Starmer, has tried to organize an attack on Trump 2.0 and sucker the U.S. into a world war against Russia in a way similar to what Britain did when they got the U.S. to fight World Wars I and II on their behalf against Germany.

These world wars carried out the mission of the globalist financial elite in destroying the traditional civilizations of central and eastern Europe in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Russia, and other nations. Also destroyed was the Ottoman Empire which controlled Palestine, where Britain aimed to create a “Jewish national home” to control Middle Eastern oil.

If Trump 2.0 withdraws from Europe, then Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas will be forced to incur a trillion euros in debt to keep the military dollars flowing. The excuse for doing this will be the fictitious allegation that Russia will invade the countries of the EU when they are finished with Ukraine. It’s the “Red Scare” set-up, Europe-style. The trillion-Euro buildup will obviously have to be repeated frequently to keep pace, since that’s about what the US pays each year for its own military-industrial-intelligence complex. This new debt, all owed to the globalist financial elite, will mortgage the future of the population of all EU countries in perpetuity.

The anthill cometh.

As for the US, once Trump 2.0 is done by whatever means is selected, the project of bringing about the total destruction of the US will resume. A successor to Obama-Clinton-Biden will be placed in office (Newsom/Buttigieg?), the hordes from Latin America will resume their northward march, Canada will continue as an outpost of the British (money laundering) Empire, China-led BRICS will collapse the dollar, and the experiment of the US republic will end. I assure you, that is the plan.

Meanwhile, all the trouble Trump 2.0 is facing in the Middle East, with Israel rampaging, renewed warfare with the Houthis, Syria dissolving in terrorism, war with Iran still looming, etc., is to keep Trump 2.0 distracted and off-balance. The aim is to ensure that Trump 2.0 is, as it were, one-and-done.

All this is just a snapshot. Know, however, that the epicenter is Europe: a Europe in chains. At the same time, Europe has a deep spiritual core of which not everyone is aware. There are many spiritually-minded people who give hope for the future.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.