By Richard C. Cook, Co-Founder and Lead Analyst, American Geopolitical Institute. Author, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023)

November 4, 2024

Introduction

With all indications now pointing to a Donald Trump landslide win over the least qualified candidate in U.S. presidential election history in Kamala Harris, the question now is whether Trump’s looming victory is “Too Big to Rig.” That is how Republican Party operatives are viewing the only possible path for a hopelessly corrupt and compromised Democratic Party machine to grope their way to an improbable upset.

Basic Premises

Let’s Review:

a) The Empire of which the U.S. is a central component, is ruled by an entity that we may call simply the “Money Power”;

b) The Empire has had as its driving motive, since the start of WWII, total global military conquest. (See Our Country, Then and Now.)

c) The enforcers for the Empire are the Deep State, or the “Blob”;

d) The Blob will try anything and everything to maintain control by itself and the Money Power;

e) The power of the Blob is not monolithic, as it is not in tune with the real everyday interests of a majority of the U.S. population;

f) Family life, consumer income, affordable education, freedom of speech and religion, personal safety, individual morality, personal achievement, honesty, environmental health, wholesome food, etc., are all values where the majority of the population differ from the Money Power and the Blob which are primarily interested in wealth, power, control, etc., and are determined to maintain these through force. Internationally, the Money Power and the Blob manifest via the WEF and its “Great Reset” agenda.

The Empire, the Presidency, and Trump

The Empire has selected and controlled all U.S. presidents since Ronald Reagan, except Donald Trump. Trump is heir to a New York City real estate empire who became a TV star on 14 seasons of NBC’s The Apprentice. He says he conceived of someday becoming U.S. president during the early 2000s. Trump was a businessman and media celebrity, never a financier, a Blob functionary, or a professional politician. This gave Trump an orientation toward civilian life and values, personal achievement, negotiation, and showmanship that were anathema to the Blob.

Trump’s personal qualities were able to win him the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. By then, after eight years of Obama, the Democratic Party had become the complete captive of the Blob. Its chief figureheads were Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden.

The Blob did not expect Trump to win the 2016 election. Trump won because millions of people who actually work for a living gravitated toward him by sensing a kindred spirit. This was despite all the dirt the Blob via its control of MSM was able to throw at him for personal character flaws. But no one has ever been able to prove the kind of outright, rank criminality that have made his Democratic Party opponents such loathsome grifters and war criminals.

The Blob’s Attacks on Trump

Within days of Trump’s 2016 victory, a cabal called the “Shadow Men” began to plot Trump’s downfall. This is documented in my book, Our Country Then and Now. The plan was to remove Trump by impeachment 1,000 days into his term. The plan failed when the Senate refused to convict Trump on the fake charges.

Following the failed impeachment, the Blob came up with the COVID “plandemic,” which Trump enabled but which he also combatted by giving individuals, families, and small businesses free money. The Blob then activated the plan to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, which succeeded in removing him from office but not in destroying him altogether. Nor has the lawfare being waged against him over the past four years done the job. Let’s face it: Trump is a very strong individual with some powerful backers.

Trump’s Comeback

Trump’s support among the working population has only been strengthened by the attacks to which he has been subjected, again, without disclosing any truly disqualifying criminality.

Meanwhile, Biden collapsed, only to be replaced by the pseudo-candidacy of Kamala Harris, probably the least qualified individual to run for the presidency in U.S. history.

This has left the Democratic Party a caricature of its former self, with its power base resting on the following:

a) Well-meaning individuals voting on the basis of “identity politics,” personal preference/antipathy, or habitual adherence to the Democratic Party;

b) The billionaire donor class;

c) Individuals beholden to the Blob for profits and employment, including large numbers of elected officials and government employees at the federal, state, and local levels;

d) The military-industrial complex, including its financial bosses, whose incomes depend on the regime of endless global war;

e) The Israel Lobby (which obviously tries to control both parties)

f) Certain minority groups bought off by lucrative jobs and contracts being granted to their leaders;

g) Wealthy media and sports celebrities;

h) The MSM, especially the New York Times and major TV networks;

i) Social media like Google, with Twitter under Elon Musk now flipping to Trump;

j) Illegal immigrants, possibly numbering in the millions, either being allowed to vote or captured by vote “harvesting”;

k) Big Pharma which rakes in trillions from COVID and other public health scams like endless vaccines.

To risk a gross generalization, it might be seen that almost none of the groupings in support of the Democratic Party, except in some cases the first cited above, actually consist of individuals who have what might be called “real jobs.”

Failure of the Election System

I might also mention, as I did in Our Country, Then and Now, that the absence of a certifiably honest and uniform election system that can be audited back to the actual legally qualified voter makes it impossible to ever have an honest national election in the U.S. No one has any doubt that, as they are still accused of having done in 2020, the Democrats will endeavor to steal the election. Of course, Trump and his supporters have pointed these things out.

So no one can predict who will win this election, though the Blob lies in wait.

What If Trump Wins?

Trump’s victory would jeopardize the wars of the Blob in Ukraine, Israel, and other future locations, such as against China, though if Trump were to win and he ended up being captured by the Blob, as he was in his first administration, these travesties might go on anyway. Trump seems resolved not to let this “capture” happen. At the same time, the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are being lost to the Empire. That will not change, regardless of who is elected. These conflicts are out of U.S. control to “win.”

Trump’s intention to raise tariffs sufficient to activate American reindustrialization would upset the globalist economic order to such a degree as to be revolutionary in its consequences.

One of the scariest possibilities to the Blob is what could happen if Trump placed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in charge of the federal government’s health agencies.

The possible scenarios coming out of the election are endless. This drama has a long way to go before it plays itself out. The one thing we can say for sure is that the values of the Money Power/Blob are diametrically opposed to those of ordinary people with real jobs who raise families and work for a living. This includes many law enforcement individuals and conscientious public employees.

This conflict is never going away, no matter how many people the Blob can kill off through more wars, pandemics, etc. There will always be individuals who ask what is really going on and ways for them to express their dissent.

If Trump loses, and Kamala Harris becomes president, the catastrophes that will likely ensue are unimaginable.

Richard C. Cook is co-founder and lead investigator for the American Geopolitical Institute. Mr. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

