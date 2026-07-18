St. Andrews Cross — The Flag of Scotland

From Scotland to the Appalachians｜The Lost Celtic Roots of America's Mountain Music

Richard C. Cook comments: Readers may recall that earlier this year we at Three Sages took a “leave of absence.” During this time, my wife Karen and I took a journey to Scotland and Northern England in order to connect with our Celtic-Gaelic-British roots. With Edinburgh—the capital of Scotland—as our base, we traveled with several tour groups run by Rabbie’s, Inc., riding on 16-passenger vans with local driver-guides. “Rabbie” was the nickname of Robert Burns—Scotland’s national poet.

Our first trip was into Northern England to Bamburgh Castle on the North Sea—near Lindisfarne and the Holy Island—then down to York, where we toured and attended services at the York Minster, one of England’s earliest and largest Gothic cathedrals. From there it was on to the Yorkshire Dales and scenes of “All Creatures Great and Small,” then to the Lake District, home of William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter, with a stop at the 5,000-year-old Castlerigg Stone Circle. Then came stops at Hadrian’s wall, ruins of Roman fortifications, and a house on the Scottish Borders where the legendary Mary, Queen of Scots, stayed for a time before she was made captive and murdered by Queen Elizabeth I in 1587.

After a few days back in Edinburgh and a side-trip to see the Kelpies—modern gigantic horse heads growing out of the ground to celebrate Scotland’s modern resurgence—and Stirling Castle, home of ancient Scottish royalty, it was off to the Highlands and Islands, reaching Portree, the main town of the celebrated Isle of Skye. On Skye we fed some “Hairy Coos”—the famous Highland cattle—visited the Fairy Mounds and an outdoor museum with old Highland “black houses,” and nearly got blown off the cliffs by gale-force winds and driving rain. And there were many sites and tales of the tragic 18th century Jacobite Rebellion followed by the infamous Highland Clearances and the worldwide Scottish diaspora. Among the American immigrants were the parents of future president Andrew Jackson. One special place was the Eilean Donan Castle, blown up by the British in 1719 but later beautifully restored.

The “Kelpies,” Falkirk, Scotland

Eilean Donan Castle at the head of three Highlands “sea lochs”

For us, it was the trip of a lifetime. In Edinburgh we visited the modern-day Scottish Parliament building at the end of the Royal Mile. In 2014, the Scots voted 44.7 percent in favor of independence from Britain. Today, the pro-independence parties hold a majority in Parliament. During our travels in Scotland, we saw a handful of British flags, while the blue and white St. Andrews Cross of Scotland (see above) flew everywhere.

A final note on the Echoes of Alba album linked above: When I was working for the Maryland Park Service some years ago, I learned that the Scottish Highlands were actually part of the same ancient mountain range as the American Appalachians. The regions split apart during a subsequent era of continental drift. I was surprised by this, and no one else at the park in Maryland seemed to know about it. But in Scotland, this is common knowledge. Everyone in the Highlands knew about it, and they were free to point out that the similarity is evident today, which is a reason why the Scotch-Irish migrants to America in the 18th century felt so much at home when they trekked inland and settled along the mountain slopes and in the “hollers.”

Here at the Cozy Cottage in the Maryland Blue Ridge, where Washington County is officially part of “Appalachia,” we are reminded every day of our journey to Scotland whenever we venture out of the neighborhood.

We hope you enjoy this Echoes of Alba album reminding us of so much history so close to our home. Will we ever get back to the Highlands? We have no plans, but they are present every day in memory.

The Scottish “Hairy Coo.”