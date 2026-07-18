Three Sages

Three Sages

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Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
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I now understand why I feel much more at home in the Highland Ridge of south-central Tennessee than when I lived in the low, bayou country of south-east Louisiana. My mother's maiden name was McArthur.

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